Rainiers Rally for Win
August 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Tacoma Rainiers News Release
TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (59-48) rallied with a five-run seventh inning to beat the Salt Lake Bees (53-53) by a score of 8-5, Saturday at Cheney Stadium.
Dominic Canzone put Tacoma out in front with a solo home run in the first inning and it stayed 1-0 until the fourth. With two outs in the inning, Elliot Soto hit a two-run home run to give Salt Lake their first lead of the game.
They scored two more in the fifth on a single from Jack Lopez and a double from Jordyn Adams, growing their lead to 4-1. Chad Wallach made it 5-1 with a solo home run in the fifth, but from there, it was all Tacoma.
Luis Urias struck an RBI double and then came around to score on a single from Rhylan Thomas to cut the Rainiers' deficit in half, at 5-3. They then used a five-run seventh inning to take an 8-5 lead, scoring on a double from Canzone and singles from Tyler Locklear, Spencer Packard and Thomas.
Tacoma held the lead, getting three scoreless innings of relief from Kirby Snead, Gabe Speier and Carlos Vargas to win their second game of the series.
POSTGAME NOTES: Rhylan Thomas went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in, extending his hitting streak with Tacoma to five games. He has recorded at least one hit in each of the five games he has played with the Rainiers, hitting .421 over that span. The top two hitters for Tacoma combined to go 4-for-9 with three runs scored, a double, a home run and two runs batted in. Both Ryan Bliss and Dominic Canzone collected two hits apiece. Tacoma's bullpen spun three scoreless innings, allowing just one base runner on a walk. They struck out one, 58% of their pitches for strikes.
