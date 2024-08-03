August 3 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers vs. Salt Lake Bees

TACOMA RAINIERS (58-48) vs. SALT LAKE BEES (53-52)

Saturday, August 3 - 6:05 PM - Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

RHP Michael Mariot (6-5, 5.06) vs. RHP Zach Plesac (5-7, 5.77)

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Tonight's game will be the fifth of six at Cheney this week, with the Bees leading the Rainiers three games to one in the series. Salt Lake will look to clinch the series tonight, sending righty Zach Plesac to the hill. On the season, Plesac is 0-2 against Tacoma in three starts, allowing 10 runs on 17 hits across 15.0 innings pitched. Meanwhile, the Rainiers will counter with fellow righty Michael Mariot, who will be making his fourth appearance against the Bees. In his previous three starts against Salt Lake, Mariot is 1-1, earning the victory after surrendering just two runs across 7.0 innings on July 5th at Salt Lake.

IT'S HOW YOU START: Last night, Salt Lake opened the scoring early with four runs in the top of the first on the way to an 11-6 Bees victory. In all four games this series, the team that scored first went on to win the game, part of a larger trend for these two teams this season. For the Rainiers, they are 42-22 (.656) when scoring first, compared to 16-26 (.381) when failing to do so. The Bees have displayed a similar trend, going 36-15 (.706) when opening the scoring, while just 17-37 (.315) when allowing their opponents to get on the board first.

LOCKED IN: A night after exiting early due to an ejection, Rainiers first baseman Tyler Locklear delivered a standout performance, going three for four with a double and two 110-mph homers to left, driving in three to go along with three runs scored. With the two-homer performance, Locklear joined Jorge Polanco (June 21st), Blake Hunt (April 28th), Nick Solak (April 27th), and Michael Chavis (April 16th) as the only Rainiers with a multi-homer game this season.

PITCHING TO CONTACT: Entering play tonight, Tacoma's pitching staff ranks last in the PCL in batters hit (42) and second to last in walks allowed (419 - Salt Lake has allowed the fewest walks with 369). Moreover, the Rainiers have struck out the fewest opposing batters (812), relying on their defense. Tacoma's defense has been strong this year, leading the PCL in double plays turned with 106.

HITTING IT HARD: Rainiers righty Nick Solak has been hot of late, hitting .342 (13 for 38) over his past 11 games, dating back to July 20th against Reno. The utility man has three extra-base hits (two doubles and a home run), seven runs, and four RBI over that time, while also drawing five walks. Moreover, of his 12 balls in play against Salt Lake this series, seven have been hard hit, with exit velocities above 95 mph (109.5, 109.3, 108.6, 107.7, 105.6, 104.8, and 97.0). On the series, Solak is 6 for 14 with a homer, four RBI, three runs scored, and a stolen base in these past four contests.

MR. CONSISTENT: In his five MLB rehabilitation appearances, Mariners' outfielder Dom Canzone has recorded at least one hit in each contest, hitting .353 (6 for 17) overall. So far, Canzone has logged two extra-base hits (both doubles), worked one walk, driven in one, and scored a run while playing both corner outfield positions.

HOME DROUGHT: With last night's 11-6 defeat, the Rainiers trail the Bees 3-1 in the series and find themselves in danger of dropping their first home series of the season. On the year, Tacoma is 8-1-0 in home series, with their only draw occurring against the Bees (May 14th - May 19th). Salt Lake seems to have had the Rainiers' number at Cheney, going 7-6 at Cheney thus far with two more games to play.

AGAINST THE BEES: Tonight's game marks the 23rd meeting of the season between the Bees and Rainiers, the penultimate contest in the year's final series between the two clubs. On the series, Tacoma is 1-3 against Salt Lake, having been outscored 42-23 in the first four games. For the season, the Rainiers are 12-10 against the Bees and 6-7 at home. Overall, Tacoma holds the edge in the all-time series, going 401-387-1 thus far, with two more meetings left in the season.

SHORT HOPS: Tyler Locklear hit two home runs last night against the Bees, exactly one month after his last home run; that also came against Salt Lake at Cheney Stadium, back on July 2...the Rainiers are now 0-4 in home games when the opposing starter throws six or more innings, going 2-11 overall in that scenario.

