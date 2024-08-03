Aviators Beat Isotopes, 9-3

August 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Summerlin, NV - Carlos Pérez spent the entire 2022 season with Albuquerque, blasting 31 home runs on his way to being selected by his teammates as the club's Power Hitter of the Year. Friday night, he helped defeat his old club. Pérez connected on a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the sixth, before the host Aviators broke the game open with a four-run eighth on their way to a 9-3 triumph.

Topes Scope: - Elehuris Montero extended his hitting streak to 12 games by going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks. Montero is slashing .500/.571/.917 with two doubles, six long balls, 12 RBI, seven walks and eight multi-hit performances during the stretch. Montero's stretch of four consecutive games with a home run came to an end. Mike Colangelo (2005), Scott Seabol (2007) and Dallas McPherson (2008) remain the only Isotopes to go deep in five-straight.

- Drew Romo delivered a two-run single in the fourth inning, pushing his own hitting streak to eight. Romo has exactly one knock in six of the eight contests. Tonight marked his first game with multiple RBI on the road since June 20 at Oklahoma City (two).

- Jordan Beck was 1-for-4 with three strikeouts. Over six games on his rehab assignment with Albuquerque, Beck is 5-for-25 with a homer, two RBI and 11 punchouts.

- Christopher Navarro singled in the fifth inning for his first Triple-A hit. Navarro had been hitless in his first dozen at-bats with Albuquerque.

- Hunter Stovall drew two walks in a contest for the fourth time this year (last: June 28 vs. Salt Lake).

- Jeff Criswell struck out four batters in 1.1 innings of relief against his former team. Over his last nine appearances, Criswell has recorded 30 of 46 outs via the punchout.

- Evan Justice faced five batters in the eighth inning and failed to retire any of them, allowing two hits and issuing three walks. Justice has compiled a 29.25 ERA (4.0 IP/13 ER) with seven free passes and just one strikeout during his last seven outings. - The Isotopes have dropped seven of their last nine road games since July 6 at El Paso. Additionally, Albuquerque is 7-19 in their last 26 contests at Las Vegas Ballpark, dating back to Aug. 30-Sept. 2, 2019 when the Aviators swept the final four-game set of the regular season.

- Albuquerque was held without an extra-base hit for just the third time in 2024 (also: May 30 vs. Oklahoma City, June 6 at Sacramento). Tonight broke a 45-game streak of recording at least one.

- Jordan Diaz homered in the fourth inning for the Aviators, extending Albuquerque's streak of at least one long ball surrendered to 15 games, their longest since July 25-Aug. 11, 2023 (16). Perez's later clout means the Isotopes have alloed 35 home runs during the stretch.

- Peyton Battenfield issued four walks in 5.2 innings, the 18th time in 2024 an Isotopes starter relented at least a quartet of free passes (last: Karl Kauffmann, July 13 vs. Tacoma, four). Battenfield has suffered the fate on four occasions, including when he walked a career-worst six batters on July 3 at El Paso.

- Las Vegas starter Hogan Harris retired his first nine batters, and ended up working 5.0 innings of two-run ball with five walks and nine strikeouts. Five free passes are tied for most for an opposing hurler this year (also: Hyun-il Choi, April 28 vs. Oklahoma City; Carson Seymour, June 7 at Sacramento; Chris Vallimont, June 20 at OKC). Harris' effort marked the sixth occasion in which a pitcher fanned nine or more Isotopes, and the second time in three nights (also: Joe Boyle, July 31 at LV, nine).

- Albuquerque drew nine walks, tied for their second-highest total in a contest this season (also: July 10 vs. Tacoma). Their most free passes came on July 5 at El Paso, when they benefited from ten. On the flip side, the Isotopes recorded 12 strikeouts at the plate, marking their 27th instance of fanning at least a dozen times.

- The Aviators four-run eighth inning marked the 49th time Albuquerque pitching has relented four or more tallies in a frame (last: July 30 at Las Vegas, five in the ninth).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators continue their six-game series Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 8:05 pm MT (7:05 PT). Right-handed pitchers Tanner Gordon and J.T. Ginn are slated to start for Albuquerque and Las Vegas, respectively.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.