Henry Spins Five Scoreless Frames, Aces Shut Down River Cats in 3-0 Win

August 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

West Sacramento, Calif. - Tommy Henry's shutout performance lead the Reno Aces (17-13, 52-53) to a 3-0 victory against the Sacramento River Cats (14-17, 58-48) on Friday night at Sutter Health Park. Reno broke a five-game losing streak with the win.

Adrian Del Castillo put Reno on the board in the first inning after an RBI double to drive in Albert Almora. The 24-year-old continued his efficiency, extending his hitting streak to nine games; 14-for-34 (.412) with four doubles, three home runs, and 10 RBI.

Henry (5-1) took the win on Friday after tossing five dominant scoreless frames, walking three, and striking out six. The lefty has allowed one run in his past two outings, lowering his ERA to 4.79.

Bryson Brigman drove in the Ace's second run on an RBI single in the top of the second. With the three-hit performance, the middle infielder raised his season slash line to .303/.347/.416 with 11 doubles and 30 RBI in 254 plate appearances.

Michael Perez reached base in all four at-bats in his Aces debut, collecting three knocks including a double and one walk. Perez signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks on July 31 after splitting the season with the Norfolk Tides (BAL) and the Tacoma Rainiers (SEA).

The Aces bullpen, made up of Gavin Hollowell, Kyle Backhus, Scott McGough, and Luis Frias, finished the job for Henry and shut down the River Cats in the final four frames, allowing no runs with four strikeouts. Frias shut the door in the ninth, walking two and punching out one.

Reno will look to make it two in a row in Saturday's matchup against the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:37 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB * Bryson Brigman: 3-for-4, 1 RBI * Michael Perez: 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 BB * Ronaldo Hernandez: 2-for-4, 1 2B * Tommy Henry: (W, 5-1) 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Following a week in Sacramento, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, August 6th, and host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a six-game series. The first pitch in the opener is set for 6:45 PM.

