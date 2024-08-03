Chihuahuas Top Oklahoma City Baseball Club, 8-3

August 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Oklahoma City Baseball Club 8-3 Saturday night to win their third consecutive game. The Chihuahuas have won four of the first five games to clinch a win of the six-game series.

El Paso pitching has held Oklahoma City to only nine runs in the Chihuahuas' four wins in the series. Carl Edwards Jr. allowed two earned runs in his five-inning start Saturday to get the win. Lake Bachar struck out five Oklahoma City hitters in a two-inning relief outing for El Paso. Chihuahuas relievers Jayvien Sandridge and Logan Gillaspie both pitched a scoreless inning at the end of the game.

El Paso pitchers held Oklahoma City 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position Saturday. Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy went 2-for-4 with two singles, both of which drove in two runs with two outs. The Chihuahuas stole eight bases Saturday and they've stolen 21 total bases in the first five games of the series.

Second Half Team Records: Oklahoma City (12-20), El Paso (13-19)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City LHP Ben Wrobleski (0-1, 4.35) vs. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (6-4, 5.55). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

