Round Rock Drops Game Five to Sugar Land, 7-4

August 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (19-12 | 68-38) clinched the series win with Saturday night's 7-4 victory over the Round Rock Express (15-16 | 52-53) at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock starter RHP Adrian Sampson (8-7, 6.23) got the night's loss after his 4.0 innings saw seven runs, six of which were earned, nine hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Sugar Land reliever RHP Logan VanWey (7-1, 3.71) went home with the win as his 1.1-inning outing included no runs, two hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Space Cowboys RHP Wander Suero was given his 23 rd save of the season with a shutout ninth-inning performance.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock put the first run on the board in the first inning when RF Sandro Fabian scored thanks to a single from DH Sam Huff.

Sugar Land took over for a 2-1 lead in the third inning as 3B Zach Dezenzo knocked a double to send 2B Jesús Bastidas and 1B Shay Whitcomb home.

In the top of the fifth, the Space Cowboys posted a five-spot that extended the advantage to 7-1. The frame's scoring started with a solo home run from Whitcomb and was capped off when LF Cooper Hummel launched a three-run home run.

The Express added to its total in the bottom of the fifth as two runners crossed home plate. CF Kellen Strahm scored on a single from SS Jonathan Ornelas before 2B Justin Foscue was sent home as Fabian grounded out.

Another run came for Round Rock in the eighth inning to trim the Sugar Land lead to 7-4. After two walks and a single, Foscue worked the team's third walk of the frame to score Harris.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express relievers LHP Robby Ahlstrom and RHP Ivan Oviedo both made their Triple-A debuts on Saturday night. Ahlstrom threw 2.0 innings that saw no runs, hits or walks and included one strikeout. Oviedo completed 1.2 shutout innings and allowed one hit with four walks while striking out two batters.

Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim finished 2-for-4 with one walk. Crim has now reached base in 27 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. He also has a hit in 24 of his last 27 games.

3B Dustin Harris and C Matt Whatley both recorded multiple hits as both went 2-for-4. Harris had one walk and scored one run to go with his two singles.

Next up: Round Rock closes out its series against Sugar Land on Sunday. Express RHP Tim Brennan (0-2, 4.43) is set to start up against Space Cowboys RHP Ryan Gusto (5-2, 4.18). First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

