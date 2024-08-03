OKC Downed by Chihuahuas

August 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored five runs in the first inning, setting the tone in an 8-3 win over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Saturday night at Southwest University Park. El Paso (13-20/44-63) managed to collect just two singles during the five-run rally, but the inning also included three walks, two stolen bases, a wild pitch and a passed ball, with four of the five runs scoring with two outs. Diego Cartaya hit a two-run homer for Oklahoma City (12-20/52-55) in the second inning to trim the deficit to 5-2. OKC had a prime scoring opportunity with the bases loaded and none out in the fifth inning but could only plate one run during a double play. El Paso scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, all with two outs, and the score remained 8-3 for the rest of the game.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City has lost three straight games and four of the last five games while falling to 4-9 in the last 13 games. The team is now 52-55 overall this season, marking the first time OKC has dropped as far as three games below .500 since June 17, 2021 (17-20).

-Diego Cartaya hit the game's only home run with a booming two-run blast to left field in the second inning, traveling an estimated 427 feet. It was his third homer since getting promoted to OKC and eighth overall of the season...Cartaya finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk.

-Brendon Davis went 2-for-4 with a double. Over the last four games, Davis is 5-for-15 with three extra-base hits.

-Drew Avans and Hunter Feduccia each extended their lengthy on-base streaks. Avans took two walks to move his on-base streak to 22 games. Feduccia also walked to push his current streak to 30 games - the longest active streak in the PCL.

-Relievers Brusdar Graterol and Michael Grove each pitched and continued their Major League Rehab Assignments. Graterol pitched in parts of two innings and retired three of four batters faced with one strikeout. Grove appeared in the second game of back-to-back outings and struck out the only batter he faced.

-The OKC offense could only produce three runs and has scored a total of 10 runs during the four losses in the current series. The team went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position Saturday and is now 1-for-24 over the last three games and 0-for-16 in the last two games...OKC is now 5-9 following the All-Star Break, and in the nine losses, OKC has scored a total of 18 runs while going 6-for-73 with runners in scoring position.

-For the second time in three games, El Paso stole at least eight bases, going 8-for-8 Saturday night. The Chihuahuas previously stole 10 bases Thursday and are now 21-for-21 over the five games this series.

Next Up: Oklahoma City finishes the series in El Paso starting at 7:05 p.m. CT Sunday at Southwest University Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

