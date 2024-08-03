Late-Game Rally Plagues Bees, Downed in Tacoma

August 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees were unable to secure the early series clinching victory against the Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium, dropping the affair by a score of 8-5.

Salt Lake trailed early in the game as Dominic Canzone sent a solo home run to right field in the first inning, marking his first of the big fly of the season. The Bees offense generated its own scoring in the fourth inning with Cole Tucker lining a one-out single before Elliot Soto smashed a two-out home run, giving Salt Lake a 2-1 edge. The bats continued their momentum into the fifth inning as Keston Hiura rolled an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error, setting up Jack Lopez to bloop a two-out RBI single into center field. In the ensuing at-bat, Jordyn Adams added on with a double into left field, scoring Lopez and extending the Bees' lead to three runs. Chad Wallach tacked on another run and stretched Salt Lake's lead to its largest of the game with a solo home run in the sixth inning, his eighth of the season. The rest of the game belonged to the Rainiers, plating two runs in the sixth to cut their deficit to just two runs before adding five more in the seventh inning and building a lead they wouldn't let up.

Zach Plesac made the start on the mound for the Bees and tallied his sixth quality start of the season. The right-hander finished with six complete innings while allowing three runs with four punchouts. Adam Kolarek (L, 1-1) was the first arm out of the bullpen and gave up all five runs in the Rainiers' big inning with two coming across as earned. Guillo Zuniga and Luis Ledo finished the final 1.2 innings to keep the Bees within striking distance.

The Bees and the Rainiers will face off for the final time this season tomorrow afternoon at Cheney Stadium as first pitch is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. MT. The Bees have the chance to grab the series while the Rainiers are looking to secure the split. On the docket, left-hander Reid Detmers is set to make the start on the bump for Salt Lake and Blas Castano is ticketed to start things off for Tacoma.

