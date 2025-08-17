Bay FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
Published on August 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC defeated Bay FC 2-1 on August 16, 2025. Kimmi Ascanio and Kenza Dali scored for San Diego, while Caroline Conti scored for Bay FC.
