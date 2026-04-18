Battery vs. Rowdies on CBSSN ! Today at 3:00

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+ will continue to provide full-season coverage of the USL Championship and League One season throughout the year, with a bumper four-game opening weekend of USL Championship action available to stream for free through CBS Sports Golazo Network.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026

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