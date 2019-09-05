Barnstormers Fall In Homestand Finale

The Lancaster Barnstormers had huge opportunities at both the start and the end of Thursday night's game, but were unable to get the key blow.

As a result, they fell, 4-2, to the Long Island Ducks in the season series finale Thursday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

After falling behind, 2-0, in the top of the first inning, the Barnstormers bounced back quickly. Caleb Gindl lined a single to right, and Joe Terdoslavich walked. Andrew Aplin dropped a bunt to the first base side of the mound which rolled under the glove of starter Brian Matusz, loading the bases. Lancaster managed only one run, on a force play grounder to short by Michael Martinez with one down in the inning.

Down by two to start the ninth, Martinez greeted Pedro Beato with a ground single up the middle, and Melvin Mercedes drew a walk to put the tying runs on base. Devon Torrence tried to sacrifice the runners ahead but fouled to third. Beato got Darian Sandford to fly out to center. K.C. Hobson worked the count to 3-2, but Beato got him looking on a curveball to end the night.

Long Island's first three batters reached on singles against Nate Reed (4-4). D'Arby Myers reached on a blooper down the right field line and stole second. Vladimir Frias rolled a single through the hole on the left side with Myers stopping at third. Frias also stole second. Lew Ford dumped an RBI single into shallow right for the 1-0 lead. L.J. Mazzilli's double play ground ball to shortstop brought home Frias with the second run.

The Ducks also picked up three straight singles in the second inning. Ramon Cabrera laced a single into center and grabbed the third steal of the night. John Apostolo grounded a single up the middle. Lefty batting Clint Freeman flared a single into left for a 3-1 lead. Freeman was thrown out stealing second, and, following a walk, Myers was picked off by Reed.

An unearned run in the seventh stretched the lead back to two.

Lancaster unveiled two new relievers in the game. Dylan Rheault pitched a scoreless eighth inning despite hitting a batter and yielding a single. Lefty Casey Crosby fanned two of three batters he faced in the ninth.

Lancaster heads to New Britain to start a four-game series on Friday night. The Barnstormers will send Jared Lakind (6-7) to the mound against Rainy Lara (7-10). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:15.

NOTES: Long Island defeated the Barnstormers by one or two runs 10 times on the season...Martinez' homer was his second as a right-handed batter...All ten Ducks hits were singles.

