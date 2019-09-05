Ducks Sweep Aside Barnstormers in Lancaster

September 5, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 4-2 on Thursday night in the finale of a four-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Ducks struck first in the opening inning against Barnstormers starter Nate Reed, as Lew Ford's RBI single to right and a run-scoring double play ball gave the Flock an early 2-0 lead. The Barnstormers closed to within a run on an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Michael Martinez in the bottom of the frame.

Long Island went back ahead back two in the second when Clint Freeman pushed an RBI single to left field. Martinez trimmed the Ducks lead to 3-2 in the fourth with a leadoff solo homer to left field off Ducks starter Brian Matusz. However, a two-out RBI single off the bat of Vladimir Frias restored the two-run lead for good.

Matusz (1-2) earned the win, tossing six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks while striking out six. Reed (4-4) took the loss, conceding four runs (three earned) on nine hits and two walks over seven innings with two strikeouts. Pedro Beato recorded the final six outs of the game to earn his ninth save of the season, striking out K.C. Hobson to end the game and strand the tying runs on base.

Frias led the Flock offensively with two hits, an RBI and a run. Ford and Ramon Cabrera each chipped in with two hits as well.

The Ducks return home on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks 20th Anniversary Thundersticks, courtesy of Newsday. It's a Flashback Friday, and fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Right-hander Brandon Beachy (4-0, 3.00) gets the start for the Ducks against Skeeters righty Carlos Pimentel (6-1, 2.09).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.