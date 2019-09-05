Bees Walk-Off On Patriots For Second Time In As Many Nights

September 5, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - The New Britain Bees (26-26, 61-60) defeated the Somerset Patriots (19-34, 61-62) 5-4 in walk-off fashion at New Britain Stadium on Wednesday evening and have now taken the first three games of a four-game series in the Constitution State. The Bees win their fifth consecutive game overall while improving to 16-7 in their last 23 contests, 4-0 in the month of September, and 15-5 in games played on a Wednesday.

New Britain starting pitcher Cory Riordan tallied a no-decision after allowing three runs on seven hits (two home runs) in five innings pitched, walking four and striking out three. Somerset starting pitcher Zack Dodson also did not factor in the game's final outcome after surrendering three runs (two earned runs) on seven hits (one home run) across six innings on the mound, walking two while striking out five.

New Britain took a 1-0 lead against Dodson in the home half of the first frame courtesy of an infield single with two men down off the bat of Jonathan Galvez which allowed Darren Ford to hustle home all the way from second base after he led off the inning reaching on a fielding error committed by shortstop Alfredo Rodriguez while later advancing into scoring position with his team-best 37th stolen base of the campaign. Down 3-1 in the fourth, Zach Collier tied the game when he cracked a two-run home run to right field for his fifth tater of the season. Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh, the Bees tied the ballgame once again with Jason Rogers doing the honors as the power-hitting infielder belted an RBI double to the opposite field in right that allowed Rando Moreno to cross the plate after he began the rally with a leadoff walk. Following a clean top of the ninth from winning pitcher Jim Fuller (7-2), the boys from the Hardware City were in position to win it in their last at-bat versus losing pitcher Stephen Perakslis (0-2). Ryan Jackson laced a double into the gap in left centerfield to get things started for New Britain. Following back to back intentional walks to Rogers and Jonathan Galvez, the bases were loaded with nobody out for Jared James, who bounced into a fielder's choice with the infield drawn in as second baseman Scott Kelly fired home to Yovan Gonzalez who slapped the tag on Jackson. In stepped Ozzie Martinez, and he sent the Bees faithful home with big smiles on their faces as the eighth pitch thrown by Perakslis and the second of the payoff variety was out of the strike zone, enabling Rogers to jog down the line from third with the winning run as New Britain was victorious courtesy of the walk-off free pass with Martinez being mobbed by his teammates at first base. The Bees were able to record their second walk-off win in the last two nights while also registering their ninth walk-off triumph in 2019, enabling the ballclub to get back over the .500 mark at 61-60 overall for the first time since July 13th when they had a record of 36-35. Rogers, Galvez, and Moreno each had three hits leading the way offensively.

The Bees conclude their series with the Somerset Patriots at New Britain Stadium on Thursday, September 5th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Miller Lite Thirsty Thursday in the Hardware City as all domestic drafts will be just THREE DOLLARS at every concession stand ALL NIGHT LONG!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.