Revs Drop Wild Affair in Texas

September 5, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(Sugar Land, TX): The York Revolution saw a trio of extra inning leads slip away, falling to the Sugar Land Skeeters 10-9 in 12 innings on Wednesday night in front of 4,486 fans at Constellation Field. Having dropped the opening two games of their visit to Texas, the Revs' first place lead is now one game over the Skeeters, looking to salvage Thursday's finale before returning home for the weekend.

York trailed early as Jason Martinson slugged a three-run homer to left in the bottom of the second, spotting Sugar Land an early 3-0 lead.

The Revs got on the board in the third as Henry Castillo slammed a leadoff triple to left-center and scored on a Welington Dotel infield single (13-game hitting streak).

Sugar Land recouped that run in the bottom of the third on a Wynton Bernard RBI single to right to make it 4-1.

The Revs rallied back in the top of the fourth as Melky Mesa cracked an RBI double to left-center and Castillo lined a two-run game-tying single to center, deadlocking things at 4-4.

Neither team scored again until extras as both bullpens were airtight. On the Revs' side of the equation, starter Mitch Atkins went five innings, preceding scoreless innings in relief from Rob Carson, Cesar Cabral, Josh Judy, and Jameson McGrane.

The Revs drew first blood in extras as Justin Trapp came home on a balk from reliever Matt Purke, and Isaias Tejeda added an RBI single for a big second run in the top of the 10th.

Sugar Land answered, however, scoring on a wild pitch and a bases loaded walk to tie the score at 6-6. Castillo made a big time play at second, picking a sharp grounder off the bat of Cody Stanley to leave the bases loaded.

York again went on top with two runs in the 11th, this time on a single by Castillo (3-for-5, three RBI) and a Trapp sac fly.

Again Sugar Land responded, doing so on a sac fly by Juan Silverio and a Bernard RBI single to left.

Mesa (4-for-6) gave the Revs one final lead on his third extra-base hit of the night, drilling an RBI double to the gap in right-center with two outs in the top of the 12th.

Sugar Land had the final response, however, rallying for two runs in the bottom of the 12th on a game-tying single to left by Anthony Giansanti and a walk-off double down the right field line by Stanley.

Notes: At 12 innings and four hours and 38 minutes, it was the Revs' longest game in terms of both innings and time this season. York falls to 3-8 in extra inning games (2-2 vs. Sugar Land), while the Skeeters improve to 5-6 in extra inning contests. York is now just 2-7 at Constellation Field on the season. Mesa is the seventh Revs batter to total three extra-base hits in a game this season while enjoying his third four-hit game of the year. The walk-off loss is the sixth suffered by York and second at Sugar Land. York righty Dan Minor (7-8, 5.24) faces Sugar Land right-hander Mike Hauschild (4-0, 2.08) in Thursday's finale at 8:05 p.m. ET. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube beginning at 7:45 p.m. ET with Darrell Henry on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.