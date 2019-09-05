Halloween Town Coming to Constellation Field in 2019

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that Constellation Field on Oct. 26 will be hosting the 2019 Halloween Town, presented by Imperial Sugar.

Halloween Town will run from 4-8 p.m. and adult tickets can be purchased in early October for $7, with children tickets at $5.

Sugar Land residents can visit the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field and present a City of Sugar Land water bill to receive up to four free tickets. The free tickets are limited and will be available for pickup in early October. Visit sugarlandskeeters.com/halloweentown for more information on the event and for updates on when tickets will go on sale.

Previously hosted at Sugar Land Town Square, Halloween Town will remain the same family-fun and affordable Halloween celebration as previous years. Attractions at the 2019 Halloween Town will include trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt, a costume contest, inflatables, balloon artists, face painting, oversized games, a petting zoo, potato sack races and a DJ providing music.

The Halloween Town costume contest returns and participants can pre-register for $3 by emailing Sugar Land Skeeters Special Events Manager Eduardo Juarez (ejuarez@sugarlandskeeters.com). Participants can also register on-site the day of the event for $5. All other attractions at Halloween Town, besides the costume contest, will be free with admission.

Concession stands at Constellation Field will be open for participants to purchase food and beverages. Vendors will also be lined throughout the Constellation Field concourse and field area for participants to get a head start on holiday shopping. Vendor spots are still available and can be purchased by emailing ejuarez@sugarlandskeeters.com.

The Skeeters have clinched a 2019 postseason berth and have chosen "Come and Take It" as their postseason theme, in honor of the Battle of Gonzales in 1836. Playoff tickets are currently on sale and fans can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/playoffs for more information on playoff dates and ticket packages.

