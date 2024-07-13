Barnstormers Come Out on Top in the Final Home Game of the Season

July 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES, IA - Offense and points were the names of the game for the Iowa Barnstormers as they put up their highest point total of the season in a 65-54 win against the Sioux Falls Storm.

The Barnstormers (5-10) stayed home at Wells Fargo Arena for the final time this season to battle the Storm (3-12) Saturday night.

Linebacker Ian McBorrough made a huge first down-preventing tackle on Iowa's first defensive possession, which forced Sioux Falls' seventh-ranked rushing offense to a field goal.

The momentum stayed on the side of the Barnstormers as the team's most reliable offensive weapon, wide receiver Quian Williams, made two catches through traffic and put Iowa on the board with a 12-yard touchdown.

Both defenses then went to work with stops on each team's ensuing offensive drive. Kicker Gabriel Rui showed his strength, making a long field goal and deuce to add five points and put Iowa up multiple possessions.

Quarterback Jiya Wright seemed to get the Storm offense going to start the second quarter until the drive was completely derailed. While he recovered a snap that went over his head, Wright threw the ball directly to defensive back J'Von France. The turnover turned into a touchdown catch made by wide receiver Keshaun Taylor to extend the lead 19-3.

The Barnstormers offense wasted no time getting back into the end zone after the Storm offense continued to stall. Quarterback Brandon Alt found Taylor on a deep 29-yard shot downfield on the drive's first play for his second score in two minutes of game time.

In the waning seconds of the first half, Wright made up for his earlier blunder with a 30-yard rushing score, but after Rui added his second field goal at the buzzer, Iowa maintained a large 29-10 halftime lead.

The Barnstormers opened the second half with a 44-yard return by Williams and in true trick play fashion, offensive lineman Joe Bastante got the touchdown hand-off. The crowds eruption was short lived as Wright tiptoed down the sideline on the Storm's opening possession for his second score on the ground.

Fourth down and four yards near midfield, head coach Dave Mogensen put his faith in his offense. Williams 'mossed' his defender in the end zone to prove the decision was the right one and extend the lead back to 27 points at 44-17.

Wide receiver Draysean Hudson kept the Storm fighting with a long touchdown catch, but the Barnstormers offense continued to be a force. Williams racked up his seventh reception and took it 18 yards to the end zone for his third touchdown of the game.

Sioux Falls answered back with scores from wide receiver Kentrez Bell and running back Keshawn Williams to close the scoring gap back to 20 points.

Thrusted into the game midway through the fourth quarter, wide receiver Ezekial Lang made an immediate impact. As his jersey was being tugged to the ground by multiple Storm defenders, the 6'4'' receiver muscled free for his first IFL touchdown to extend Iowa's lead 65-38.

Sioux Falls inched closer to a late comeback with two touchdowns and a safety. However, it came too little too late as the Barnstormers held on to win 65-54, sweeping the Storm.

Alt finished the night completing 14 passes for 190 yards and six touchdowns. Williams led the receiving corps with a season-high in yards (95) and touchdowns (3).

The Barnstormers will hit the road next week for their final game of the season when they take on the Frisco Fighters in the Lone Star State Saturday July 20 at 7:05 pm.

