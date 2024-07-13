San Diego Stands Tall at Home, Defeating Vegas 60-59

SAN DIEGO -- Four weeks ago, the Strike Force was alone and outside the Western Conference playoff picture after a heartbreaking loss at home to the Arizona Rattlers.

Now, after a 60-59 win against the Vegas Knight Hawks, San Diego sits in the second playoff spot in the West after four straight wins and can clinch a playoff berth depending on the results of Sunday's games around the league.

Saturday night was another heart-pumping finish at Pechanga Arena.

It was all Strike Force in the third quarter, then came the famous down-to-the-wire finish in the fourth.

With 11 minutes to go in the game, San Diego was in full control. A recovered onside kick, interception, and two passing touchdowns had put them up 54-38 four minutes into the final quarter.

Then came the crazy.

First, it was a 40-yard Vegas touchdown pass. Then, the Knight Hawks blocked a field goal that eventually led to a score. The San Diego lead was cut to a point.

The Strike Force had a touchdown called back just to end up scoring six later in the drive after a two-yard scamper from running back Rudy Johnson.

San Diego's Nate Davis: 23/36, 203 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT (5 TD to 5 different targets)

Vegas' Ja'Rom Johnson: 8/18 passing, 131 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs. 11 carries, 59 yards, 2 rush TDs.

Nate Davis is not a dual-threat quarterback like Johnson. He is, however, the straw that stirs the Strike Force's offensive. Saturday, he played well, but the help he got on the offensive side of the ball made a difference.

The help Davis needed he found in the run game. San Diego rushed for three touchdowns on Saturday night, their most in a single game since May 19. Rudy Johnson ran for two scores, and wide receiver Elijah Lilly had the other.

Defensive back Elijah Belle had two inceptions on the day. Running back Rudy Johnson had three scores, two rushing and one receiving. Wide receiver Elijah Lilly had 115 kick return yards, including a 47-yard run that he took to the Vegas five-yard line. Kicker Connor Mangan had a successful onside kick in the third quarter. He had another onside kick that was given to Vegas after an illegal touching penalty on San Diego.

