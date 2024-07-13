Panthers Host Duke City in Regular Season Home Finale

July 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE - With two games left in the regular season, the Bay Area Panthers can secure the top overall seed in the upcoming Indoor Football League playoffs with a win over the Duke City Gladiators on Saturday, July 13 at the SAP Center.

Bay Area (11-3) looks to bounce back after falling 47-46 to Northern Arizona when Axel Perez converted a deuce with four seconds remaining to cap a wild fourth quarter comeback.

In the loss, Daquan Neal threw four of his six touchdown passes in the first half, connecting with rookie Josh Tomas for scores on the first two possessions JT Stokes ended the night with three catches, all for touchdowns.

Duke City (2-12) was blown out by Frisco 81-55 with the previous high in points allowed being 56 in one-possession losses to Tucson and San Antonio. In the win for the Fighters, TJ Edwards tied a league record with nine touchdown passes. The mark was set this season when San Diego's Nate Davis threw for nine scores in a win over San Antonio.

The performance was an outlier for the Gladiators since the coaching change was made before the first matchup with the Panthers. Kerry Locklin replaced Fred Griggs and brings an impressive track record to Duke City after a stint as head coach last season with Billings in the CIF. The New Mexico native played in the NFL before coaching stops in college, Canada and the indoor game.

In the first meeting on June 22, the Gladiators jumped to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter before the Panthers rallied behind Daquan Neal's five scoring runs in a 34-32 win. Bay Area's defense recorded three stops on four Duke City second half possessions while allowing only eight points after the break.

Bay Area ranks second in the IFL in points allowed (38.1 points per game) and leads the league with 23 sacks. Duke City's offense is 14th in the league (38.6 points per game) and the Gladiators have been held under 30 points five times.

Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at the SAP Center.

