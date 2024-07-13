Gunslingers Complete Season Sweep of Pirates Following 58-55 Victory

July 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The San Antonio Gunslingers have had several games that have gone down to the wire this season.

Last week they had their hearts broken on the last play of the game by T.J. Edwards. On Saturday, they came out on the right end of a close game.

Sam Castronova threw four touchdown passes, including the game-winner to NyQwan Murray with twelve seconds left, as the Gunslingers defeated the Massachusetts Pirates 58-55 at Jon Wayne Field at the Freeman Coliseum on Saturday night to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Gunslingers complete the season series as they also defeated the Pirates 52-51 on June 15 in Lowell, MA.

The first quarter belonged to the offenses as well as the kickers. Henry Nell converted on a deuce attempt on the opening kickoff, which was answered by TC Stevens converting one of his own. The Gunslingers (7-7) took the ball after Nell's deuce and scored on a Kali Rashaad touchdown run, and Stevens' deuce gave San Antonio a 9-2 lead. The Pirates (8-7) answered as Jimmie Robinson carried it into the end zone, and Nell's second deuce of the first quarter gave Massachusetts an 11-9 lead, which they took into the second quarter.

It was more of the same in the second quarter as Sam Castronova found DJ Myers in the end zone to give the Gunslingers a 16-11 lead, but the Pirates responded with Alejandro Bennifield finding Teo Redding, who was able to make the catch while going over the wall, for a touchdown to put Massachusetts in front by two points. San Antonio came back as Castronova found DJ Myers, who made a sliding catch in the end zone to give the Gunslingers a 23-18 lead. The Pirates responded as Robinson carried it into the end zone to give Massachusetts a 24-23 lead. San Antonio came back as Vincent Gregory carried it into the end zone, and TC Stevens converted on the deuce to give the Gunslingers a 32-24 lead at halftime.

Stevens picked up right where he left off as he converted on another deuce attempt to put San Antonio up 34-24, but the Pirates responded as Robinson carried it into the end zone to bring Massachusetts within three points. The Gunslingers came back as Sam Castronova scored on a quarterback keeper on Fourth and Goal to put San Antonio up 41-31 going into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates started the fourth by cutting the deficit to 41-37 as Jimmie Robinson carried it into the endzone, and Neal converted on both the drop kick and the deuce attempt to tie the game. The Gunslingers responded as Castronova found NyQwan Murray, who made the catch while going over the wall to give San Antonio the lead. Then, TC Stevens converted on the deuce attempt to give the Gunslingers a 50-41 lead. Massachusetts answered with Bennifield finding Darren Carrington in the endzone, and Nell's dropkick reduced the Pirates' deficit to one point.

Massachusetts made a big play defensively as Cryus Fagan intercepted Castronova, and Robinson scored on the ground again to give the Pirates a 55-50 lead. San Antonio got a short field and took advantage as Castronova found Murray in the end zone, and the Gunslingers converted on the two-point conversion to give San Antonio a 58-55 lead. Bennifield threw a pass in the end zone to Teo Redding, but it was knocked away by Clifton Duck, who was carried off the field earlier with an injury. The Pirates sent Nell onto the field to attempt a 42-yard field goal to tie the game, but it was no good, and the Gunslingers secured the win.

The Gunslingers will visit the Tucson Sugar Skulls on July 13, with kickoff set for 8:05 p.m. CT.

