Panthers Pull Away from Duke City
July 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Bay Area Panthers News Release
SAN JOSE-- Shane Simpson scored four touchdowns and the Bay Area Panthers' defense allowed only eight points in the second half in a 50-28 win over the Duke City Gladiators to secure the top overall seed in IFL Western Conference playoffs.
Simpson ran 15 times for 42 yards and three scores and caught a 20-yard TD pass from Daquan Neal in the second quarter.
Neal finished the night 12-14 for 136 yards and three scores as the Panthers (12-3) bounced back from a one-point loss to Northern Arizona. JT Stokes, Jazeric Peterson and Simpson each caught touchdown passes in the win.
Duke City (2-13) trailed 23-20 at halftime but lost contact after being outscored 27-8 in the final two quarters. The Bay Area defense recorded four stops in the second half, capped by a Tyrone Cromwell interception late in the fourth.
The Panthers will close the regular season next Saturday at San Diego while Duke City will end its season at home against Northern Arizona.
