Oilers Drop Heartbreaker Against Quad City

July 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, fall in a 39-35 game that ended playoff hopes for Tulsa in the 2024 campaign.

Quad City started the scoring with a 32-yard field goal by Kyle Kaplan to make it 3-0 Steamwheelers with 8:03 to go in the first.

The Oilers took the lead via a 5-yard touchdown pass *to Alexis Rosario* with 14:21 left in the second quarter, awarding Tulsa with a 7-3 lead. Quad City put up two scores in a row, a 1-yard run by Judd Erickson for a score and a 47-yard field goal by Kaplan to make it 13-7 at half.

Rosario scored his second touchdown of the game to open the second half thanks to a 9-yard catch with 11:19 on the clock in the third giving Tulsa a 14-13 lead. With 6:16 to go in the third, Quad City's Keyvan Rudd found the end zone with a 3-yard catch to regain the Steamwheelers lead at 19-14. *CJ Tate* for the Oilers slipped past the goal line with a 2-yard snag with 3:52 to go in the third frame to make the score 20-19 Tulsa. Harrington for Quad City scored with no time left in the third on a 2-yard run to make it 26-20 going into the fourth in favor of the Steamwheelers.

*D'Marcus Adams* put up two touchdowns in the final quarter but Quad City matched Tulsa and rushed the ball into the end zone with 0:05 to go in the game via Mike Irwin on a 3-yard play that was the ultimate game winner.

The Oilers fall 39-35 and are eliminated from the playoff race.

Tulsa will stay home to face the Massachusetts Pirates on Friday, July 19 at 7:05 p.m. CT to at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

