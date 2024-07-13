Strong Second Half Catapults Arizona over Sugar Skulls in Thrilling Battle

July 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







With a 44-37 victory against the Tucson Sugar Skulls and are now gearing up for Week 19.

The Arizona Rattlers welcomed the Tucson Sugar Skulls to Glendale for their final home game of the regular season. Looking to keep their playoff hopes viable, the Rattlers were scrambling to find answers to stop Tucson's high-powered offense. Quarterback Quincy Patterson opened the scoring for the Sugar Skulls, running the length of the football field for a touchdown. The Arizona Rattlers responded with a touchdown of their own from Jamal Miles. Unfortunately, the Rattlers wouldn't find the endzone again until less than a minute in the second quarter when Miles returned a failed goal attempt from the Sugar Skulls from the five-yard line. Arizona was able to snatch some momentum going into the locker room off the backs of a disappointing offensive showing. However, the Rattlers' defense stood tall as Arizona headed into the locker room down seven points, 22-14.

With everything to play for and their season on the line, the Rattlers started the second half with a touchdown pass to Miles, who added to his total of touchdowns for the night. Buoyed from their first lead of the night, Dalton Sneed picked up where he left off with a touchdown pass to the back of the endzone to Corey Reed Jr. after relinquishing the lead. On fourth and three, the defense came up with a major stop for the Rattlers, effectively opening the door for Arizona to blow the game open. Miles had his third touchdown of the night and took a 37-29 lead. Head coach Kevin Guy wasn't thrilled with the defensive effort on the subsequent kickoff, as Tucson returned the kickoff for a touchdown and successful two-point conversion, tying the game up. Sneed and Reed connected for a touchdown, leading 44-37 with the game on the line. Jaylen Perkins arguably came up with the most significant fumble recovery of the season for the Rattlers, effectively ending the game with Arizona beating the Tucson Sugar Skulls 44-37, giving Guy his 260th win in his storied career.

With one game remaining after next week's bye, the Arizona Rattlers will be on the road against the San Antonio Gunslingers.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.