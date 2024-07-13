Frisco Offense Erupts In Historic Victory Over Gladiators

July 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







RIO RANCHO, NM -- TJ Edwards took ownership of the Rio Rancho Events Center Sunday afternoon.

He might have secured his second consecutive Indoor Football League MVP award, as well.

The Fighters' otherworldly signal-caller accounted for 10 scores in his team's 81-55 road win over the Duke City Gladiators. The output was Frisco's highest ever, overshadowing a 76-30 victory in last season's opener at Green Bay.

The Fighters (12-3) never trailed as Edwards linked up for five scores with Phazione McClurge and threw other touchdowns to Devon McCoy, Larry Harrington, Spencer Tears, and Justin Rankin. Edwards went 15-for-19 for 226 yards and didn't throw an interception. He also had seven totes for 26 yards and a short surge in the initial frame.

Edwards fired three air strikes to McClurge in the second quarter alone, the first of which put the Fighters back up by two scores - a cushion that wouldn't deflate the rest of the way. The Gladiators (2-12) faced a 19-point deficit halfway through.

Duke City passer Hasan Rogers threw for three touchdowns and ran in for three more.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.