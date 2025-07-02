Barnstormers Add Receiver to Roster

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver Demonte Martin to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Martin (6-5, 195, California University - Pennsylvania) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Collegiately, Martin began his career at Robert Morris University where he spent four seasons from 2019-2022. During his time with the Colonials, Martin appeared in 24 games tallying 34 receptions for 476 yards and three touchdowns.

Ahead of his junior season, Martin transferred to California University - Pennsylvania where he finished his collegiate playing time. In two seasons with the Vulcans, Martin appeared in 23 games tallying 57 receptions for 763 yards and three touchdowns.

Martin will make his Barnstormers debut this Thursday, July 3 as the team faces the Massachusetts Pirates on the road.

