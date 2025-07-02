Game Preview: Iowa Barnstormers at Massachusetts Pirates

July 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers (1-11) will return to the field to face off with the Massachusetts Pirates on the road this Thursday at 6:05 p.m. (IFL Network).

Although dropping their last game out, the Barnstormers' offensive pieces continued their strong seasons.

Quarterback James Cahoon remains the league leader in yards per game, averaging 219.8 per outing. His 33 touchdowns also sit at No. 3 in the league through 11 of the team's 14 games.

Wideout Quian Williams remains third in the league in touchdowns with 15 and 0.5 receiving yards per game away from the league lead in that stat.

If Williams earns 25 yards on pass catches against Massachusetts, he'll have a career-high in receiving yards in a single season, despite the IFL's shorter 50-yard field.

On the defensive side, defensive back Caleb Streat, who leads the league in interceptions, and Tyler Tate continue to lead the Barnstormers defense.

