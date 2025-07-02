Pirates Look for Sweep vs. Iowa

July 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates begin the Fourth of July Holiday with a Thursday night game vs. the Iowa Barnstormers at the Tsongas Center at 7:05 pm. The Pirates (6-6) will look to sweep the season series from Iowa (1-11) and continue their push to make the postseason. Massachusetts is currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, just one win behind Tulsa for the final playoff spot.

The Series:

The Pirates lead the all-time series vs. Iowa five games to three.

The Last Meeting: June 15

The Pirates picked up their first-ever win at Wells Fargo Arena with a 66-35 victory over the Iowa Barnstormers. The 66 points were the most scored by Massachusetts in a game this season. Running back Tiyon Evans played his first game for the Pirates and rushed 15 times for 66 yards with a rushing touchdown and added an eight-yard touchdown reception. Quarterback Kenji Bahard was nine of 16 for 158 yards and five touchdowns. Wideout Teo Redding had five receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown, while Thomas Owens had two touchdowns on two catches, totalling 25 yards. Marquis Waters led the defense with 9.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, and two sacks. DJ Daniel and Matt Elam both had interceptions.

The Barnstormers were led by wide receiver Jalen Bracey, who had 13 receptions for 105 yards with two touchdowns. Quarterback James Cahoon was 24 of 38 passing for 243 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Isaac Duffy had six tackles in the losing effort.

The Last Time Out:

Pirates quarterback Kenji Bahar threw for 166 yards with three touchdown passes and ran for 47 yards with two more scores, but it was not enough to slow down Quad City. The Steamwheelers clinched a playoff spot and became the first team in the IFL to win ten games with a 56-29 victory at XUSD Field at Vibrant Arena at The MARK.

The Pirates trailed 25-23 at halftime as Bahar threw first-half touchdown passes to Pooka Williams Jr. and Teo Redding. Kicker Josh Gable added a 49-yard field goal, and Bahar scored on a three-yard run. The Steamwheelers shut out the Pirates in the third quarter and held Massachusetts to 12 points in the final frame as Bahar connected with Redding and added his second rushing touchdown. Redding finished the game with five receptions for 35 yards and two scores. Williams Jr. ran 14 times for 46 yards and caught nine passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The Barnstormers lost at home to the Jacksonville Sharks 58-40. It was their eighth consecutive loss. The Barnstormers tied the game at 25 all with 26 seconds remaining in the first half as quarterback James Cahoon found Joe Nowden with a 10-yard touchdown pass. The Sharks added a field goal to lead at the half, 28-25, and outscored Iowa 30 to 15 in the second half to earn their ninth win of the season. Iowa wide receiver Raheem Harvey had eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown, and Joe Nowden had eight catches for 66 yards and a score.

Team Stats:

The Pirates are scoring 39.9 points and averaging 223.5 yards of offense per game. The defense is giving up 39.1 points and 198.5 yards per outing. Iowa is scoring 44.0 points and averaging 231.9 yards per game. The Barnstormers' defense is allowing 58.1 points and 274.5 yards to opponents each night.

Pirates Players to Watch:

Quarterback Kenji Bahar has completed 165 of 266 passes for 1,604 yards with 28 touchdowns. He is completing 62 percent of his passes and averages 133 passing yards per game.

Running back Pooka Williams Jr. has rushed 147 times for 595 yards and ten touchdowns. He averages 49.5 rushing yards per game.

Wide receiver Teo Redding leads the Pirates with 40 receptions for 501 yards and 11 touchdowns. Thomas Owens has 32 receptions for 385 yards and ten touchdowns.

Defensively, Marquis Waters has 12 tackles for a loss this season. Michael Mason has recorded five tackles for a loss. DJ Dale has registered five sacks.

The Coaches:

Tom Menas (4-3), who began this year as the Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator of the San Antonio Gunslingers, became the eighth head coach in the history of the Pirates on April 30th of 2025. Menas coached the Gunslingers to an eight-and-eight record last season, began this year with an eight-point loss to Tulsa, and then defeated Bay Area 28-21 on the road before his release. As a Head Coach, Menas has enjoyed success at the professional and collegiate levels. Before joining San Antonio, Menas was the Head Coach and General Manager of the Albany Empire of the National Arena League and led the franchise to back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022.

Menas has worked as an assistant coach in a few leagues. From 2020-2021, he was an Assistant Head Coach with the New Jersey Flight in the NAL. His first experience in the IFL was with the Green Bay Blizzard in 2019 as an offensive and defensive line coach. He also served as a Head Coach in the Rivals Professional Football League.

Dave Mogensen is in his fourth season with the Barnstormers. Mogensen served as the Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel for the Albany Empire of the National Arena League throughout the 2021 season, winning the NAL championship. He was the Offensive Coordinator for the Green Bay Blizzard during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. With the Blizzard, Mogensen contributed to player personnel and recruiting, helping to guide the team to their first playoff appearance in seven years.

In 2008, Mogensen was an Assistant Coach of the Milwaukee Bonecrushers of the Continental Indoor Football League. He then joined the Wisconsin Wolfpack, an expansion franchise, as Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator.







