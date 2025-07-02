IFL Announces Week 15 Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 15 of the 2025 season. Ron Brown Jr. (Arizona), Aaron Jackson (Fishers), and Dylan Barnas (Jacksonville) each delivered standout performances to earn league-wide recognition.

Offensive Player of the Week - Ron Brown Jr. (RB, Arizona Rattlers)

Brown proved to be nearly unstoppable in Arizona's victory, piling up 90 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries. He also added six catches for 74 yards and another score, finishing with four total touchdowns. His ability to attack defenses in multiple ways helped fuel a key win for the Rattlers as the postseason race tightens.

Defensive Player of the Week - Aaron Jackson (DB, Fishers Freight)

Jackson was a force in the Freight secondary on the field in Fishers' victory. The defensive back recorded nine total tackles, one tackle for loss, and came up with three interceptions, completely disrupting the opposing offense. His ball-hawking effort set the tone for a Freight defense that continues to step up when it matters most.

Special Teams Player of the Week - Dylan Barnas (K, Jacksonville Sharks)

Barnas delivered another strong performance for the Sharks special teams unit, proving once again why he's one of the league's most reliable kickers. He knocked through four of five extra point attempts, added a field goal, and nailed four deuces to contribute 15 points. His kicks played a crucial role in Jacksonville's latest win, keeping them firmly in the playoff hunt.

The 2025 IFL season continues Thursday night as Week 16 kicks off. Catch every game live on the IFL Network.







