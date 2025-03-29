Barbra Banda Visits Her Time Square Billboard: JUST WATCH

March 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







Barbra Banda made it to Times Square

Pride and Zambian teammates, Grace Chanda, and Prisca Chilufya joined Banda in NYC to see the billboards in person.

As the trio said, "Zambia ku chalo! Zambia to Times Square! Zambia to the world!"

