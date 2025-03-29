Barbra Banda Visits Her Time Square Billboard: JUST WATCH
March 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
Barbra Banda made it to Times Square
Pride and Zambian teammates, Grace Chanda, and Prisca Chilufya joined Banda in NYC to see the billboards in person.
As the trio said, "Zambia ku chalo! Zambia to Times Square! Zambia to the world!"
Check out the Orlando Pride Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 29, 2025
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Portland Thorns - North Carolina Courage
- Orlando Pride Remains Undefeated with a 2-1 Win over San Diego Wave - Orlando Pride
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-1 to Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- Kansas City Current Announces Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop as Newest Culinary Partner at CPKC Stadium - Kansas City Current
- Match Day Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride - San Diego Wave FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Visits Chicago Stars FC - Racing Louisville FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave on ESPN - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host San Diego Wave for a Noon Kickoff - Orlando Pride
- Ashley Hatch Shines as Spirit Tallies First Home Win of the Season Against Bay FC - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Orlando Pride Remains Undefeated with a 2-1 Win over San Diego Wave
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave on ESPN
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host San Diego Wave for a Noon Kickoff
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. San Diego Wave FC - March 29, 2025
- Orlando Pride Defeats NJ/NY Gotham FC 2-0 to Earn First Road Win of the Season