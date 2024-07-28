Back-To-Back de Los Santos Homers Give Brooklyn Walkoff Win on Sunday

July 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Trailing by a pair in the ninth inning, the Brooklyn Cyclones scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth - all via the long ball - to walk off the Rome Emperors and clinch a series victory on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park. 3B Jeffrey De Los Santos tattooed a game-tying two-run home run to pull Brooklyn even at 6-6. The very next batter, LF Omar De Los Santos pulled a ball down the left field line that cleared the fence to provide Brooklyn with a 7-6 walk-off home run.

Omar De Los Santos's home run marked his fifth home run in his last nine games, and second ninth inning home run of the home stand. He also scorched a game-tying home run as part of a five run comeback last Friday against Jersey Shore. For Jefrey De Los Santos, he not only tied the game with a two-run shot, but also laced an RBI double as part of a four RBI day.

The two teams traded zeroes through the first four innings. Neither squad scratched across a run until the top of the fifth, when Rome finally got to RHP Jonathan Pintaro. In his first appearance of the series, C Dawson Dimon notched a two-run single through the left side to score the game's first run. Rome kept its foot on the gas pedal, plating two more on a two-run single from 3B Sabin Ceballos. Pintaro was responsible for one of the four. He allowed an earned run for the first time in the month of July, tossing 4.1 two-hit innings. The rest of the scoring in the frame came off RHP Henry Henry, who failed to register an out.

Brooklyn responded immediately with four of their own to tie the game in the bottom half. Jefrey De Los Santos brought home Brooklyn's first runs of the afternoon with his RBI double. Then, RF Donovan Antonia and CF Nick Morabito collected back-to-back RBI singles to tie the game.

Rome pulled back out in front in the sixth, with a pair of runs off the major-league rehabber, RHP Sean Reid-Foley. Reid-Foley lasted only 0.2 innings, allowing a pair of runs on two hits and a walk. The damage came from a two run base knock from CF Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. From there, RHPs Justin Lawson and Eduardo Herrera kept Rome off the board for the remainder of the contest.

Brooklyn was held in check all the way until the ninth inning. With RHP Ryan Bourassa fresh into the game for the Emperors, 1B Kellum Clark got the frame started with a leadoff single. After SS Mateo Gil struck out for the first out of the frame, Jefrey snuck a fly ball down the right field line and over the fence to tie the game at 6-6. The very next batter, Omar De Los Santos continued his torrid stretch with a solo home run to give Brooklyn the walk-off victory.

Brooklyn concludes its nine-game home stand with a 5-4 record, and takes 4 of 6 against Rome to capture the series victory.

Brooklyn returns to action after the league-wide off day on Monday. The 'Clones will hit the road for Aberdeen with a six game set against the Ironbirds. First pitch from Leidos Field is slated for 7:05 p.m. Probable pitchers have not been announced as of yet.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.