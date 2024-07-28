Grasshoppers Drop Final Game of Home Series against Tourists, 7-0
July 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell 7-0 to the Asheville Tourists in the final game of its home series on Sunday, July 28. The Tourists improved to 13-16 as the Grasshoppers fell to 18-12 as Asheville outhit Greensboro, 9-4.
Hits for the Grasshoppers were recorded by Mitch Jebb, Hudson Head, Kalae Harrison, and Luke Brown.
Leading at the dish for the Tourists was outfielder Logan Cerny as he went 3-5 with a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Asheville were recorded by Luis Encarnacion (2), Cam Fisher (2), and Fernando Caldera (2).
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Patrick Reilly as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up two hits in four scoreless innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Jaycob Deese took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 2-4 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Asheville was righthanded pitcher Jackson Nezuh as he tallied nine strikeouts and gave up four hits and two free bases on 4.2 scoreless innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Franny Cobos took the win for the Tourists and improved to 4-0 on the season.
The Grasshoppers are back in action on Tuesday, July 30 as they face the Winston-Salem Dash in Winston-Salem, N.C. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game visit www.gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.
