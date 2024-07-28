Asheville Deals Greensboro a Shutout to Win the Series

July 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO- The Asheville Tourists shutout the Greensboro Grasshoppers 7-0 on Sunday afternoon for their third shutout victory of the season. Jackson Nezuh, Franny Cobos, and Edinson Batista combined to pitch the nine-inning shutout and give the Tourists a four-games-to-two series victory in the process.

Nezuh was pretty much untouchable over the first four innings; however, the right-hander ran into trouble in fifth when Greensboro put runners at second and third with no outs. Nezuh responded with a strikeout, his ninth of the game, and a pop out to third. Cobos entered the game and recorded the final out of the inning to escape the threat and keep the shutout intact.

The Tourists used that momentum to open the scoring in the top of the sixth. Logan Cerny ripped an RBI double into left and later scored on Luis Encarnacion's RBI single. Cam Fisher hit a two-run Home Run later in the inning and the Tourists led 4-0 after six.

Asheville added two more runs in the seventh when Encarnacion capped a Tourists rally with a two-run single into right-center. Fernando Caldera, who doubled earlier in the game, clubbed a solo Home Run in the top of the ninth. It was Caldera's first Home Run of the season.

The Tourists have won four of five and return to McCormick Field on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Hickory Crawdads.

