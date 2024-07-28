Kinney Smokes 10th Homer, Hot Rods Down Dash 8-2

July 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Cooper Kinney blasted his 10th home run of the season along with his seventh RBI in three games, helping the Bowling Green Hot Rods (19-10, 55-40) defeat the Winston-Salem Dash (13-17, 44-52) 8-2 on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green scored in the bottom of the first facing Winston-Salem starter Lucas Gordon. Xavier Isaac singled and Kinney crushed a two-run home run, giving the Hot Rods a 2-0 lead.

The Dash tied things up in the top of the second against Hot Rods starter Owen Wild. Colby Smelley singled and scored on a Calvin Harris two-run homer to even the game, 2-2.

In the bottom of the second, the Hot Rods regained the lead with Gordon still on the hill. Brock Jones smacked a solo home run to right, putting the Hot Rods ahead, 3-2.

Bowling Green blew the game open in the bottom of the sixth plating five runs with Winston-Salem reliever Jared Kelley on the mound. The inning was highlighted by a Ryan Cermak two-run home run to increase the lead, 8-2. Jackson Lancaster closed out the final 2.0 innings for the Hot Rods, finalizing the game, 8-2.

Wild (5-1) earned the victory after 5.0 innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out seven. Gordon (1-2) received the loss after 3.2 innings, surrendering three runs on eight hits while walking three and striking out one.

Bowling Green takes the day off on Monday before returning to action on the road Tuesday against the Rome Emperors with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.