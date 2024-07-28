Tucker Sharp in ShoreTown Debut, But Claws Fall 8-5 on Sunday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Braydon Tucker gave up one run in six innings in his ShoreTown Ballpark debut but the BlueClaws fell to Aberdeen 8-5 on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark. Aberdeen took the leadwith a seven run seventh and held on to earn a split of the six game set.

With the loss on Sunday, the BlueClaws have dropped two straight games for the first time since July 1st and 2nd. They are 16-14 in the second half, 54-42 on the season.

Aberdeen took the lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI single from Carter Young.

Jersey Shore, however, responded in the bottom of the inning. An RBI triple by Keaton Anthony tied the game. He would then score on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Zach Arnold singled to center to push the lead to 3-1.

Tucker came out after six innings, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out five and walked three.

Aberdeen then scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to storm to the lead. Estibenzon Jimenez came on and five of the six batters he faced reached base, all scoring. Douglas Hodo had a two run single in the inning. Reed Trimble and Maxwell Costes had RBI hits off reliver Gunner Mayer.

Jersey Shore got one back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Keaton anthony. The BlueClaws, however, had the bases loaded, nobody out, down 8-4, and couldn't add to the scoreboard. Trent Farquar then doubled in a run in the eighth.

Farquhar had three hits for the BlueClaws, including two doubles. Keaton Anthony and Troy Schreffler had two hits apiece.

The BlueClaws will spend the next two weeks on the road, beginning with a six game series at Hudson Valley that starts on Tuesday night.

