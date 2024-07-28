Bats Wake up to Take Series Finale

July 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, Del. - The offense came alive for the Hudson Valley Renegades on Sunday in the series finale, as they notched nine hits in a 5-4 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium.

In the top of the second Hudson Valley took a 2-0 lead. Josh Moylan and Cole Gabrielson notched a pair of singles before an RBI double by Anthony Hall chased home Moylan. Gabrielson later scored from third on a balk by Riley Cornelio.

The Blue Rocks got even against Baron Stuart in the bottom of the second when with two outs Roismar Quintana and Matt Suggs each drew walks. A two-run double by Marcus Brown scored both runners to tie the score at 2-2.

A solo home run by T.J White in the fourth put the Blue Rocks ahead 3-2.

The Renegades regained the lead in the top of the fifth. Hall tripled to lead off the inning and Roc Riggio walked to put runners at first and third. A second balk by Cornelio forced in Hall from third and advanced Riggio to second. An RBI single in the next at-bat by Garrett Martin brought in Riggio and made it 4-3 Hudson Valley.

Josh Moylan added a solo home run in the sixth off Jaren Zinn to make it 5-3 Renegades, his third of the series and sixth of the year.

Hudson Valley's bullpen was strong behind starter Baron Stuart. A combination of Cole Ayers (3-4), Matt Keating, Indigo Diaz, Hueston Morrill, and Mason Vinyard allowed just three combined hits and one run in five frames to seal a 5-4 win.

Wilmington threatened in the bottom of the ninth. After a one-out walk Marcus Brown advanced to third on a Johnathon Thomas double, scoring on an RBI groundout by Phillip Glasser to make it 5-4. Vinyard struck out Jared McKenzie to end the game and earn his second save of the season, stranding the tying run in Thomas at third base.

The Renegades will have a day off on Monday before returning home to face the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in a six-game series beginning on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For tickets and more information head to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

46-48, 13-16

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.