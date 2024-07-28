Cauley and Gutierrez Go Deep in 6-5 Win

Hickory, NC - Cam Cauley and Anthony Gutierrez left the yard Sunday afternoon for the Hickory Crawdads as Ryan Lobus earned his fourth win of the season in a 6-5 matinee victory at LP Frans Stadium.

Joseph Montalvo, coming off the injured list, got the start for Hickory and showed no signs of rust in his three-inning stint. The righty from Puerto Rico allowed one hit in three frames while striking out four Drive hitters.

The Crawdads would swing the bats well early, scoring all six runs in the second, third and fourth innings to push the 'Dads out to an early 6-0 advantage.

Cauley went deep with his seventh homer of the year, a two-run shot that scored Quincy Scott in the second to stake Hickory out to a 3-0 lead.

In the third, Gutierrez dispatched a Blake Wehunt offering deep beyond the left field wall for his first long ball of the season to grow the margin to 5-0.

From there, Montalvo and Lobus would combine for 7.2 innings, allowing three runs, as Hickory (15-15, 43-53) finished their nine game homestand to finish with a 5-4 record.

Greenville rallied with a pair of runs in the eighth and ninth stanzas to close the Hickory lead to 6-5, but Jackson Kelley picked up his fourth save of the season, striking out Juan Chacon to close out the contest.

Cauley (three hits) and Gutierrez (two hits) paced the eight hit attack for Hickory, while Mikey Romero added a four-hit day for Greenville (18-12, 44-52).

The Crawdads claimed twelve wins versus the Drive this season, splitting the 24 games against the defending SAL champs.

The win for Hickory snaps a four-game losing skid as they set out on a six-game road trip to Asheville beginning Tuesday night. The series marks the first time Hickory travels to Asheville, as the Crawdads will play one-third of their remaining games at the historic McCormick Field.

The Crawdads Radio Network will carry the Friday, Saturday and Sunday games on hickorycrawdads.com, with the Crawdads Pregame Show cranking up 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

