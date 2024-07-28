Grasshoppers Fall to Tourists, 5-3 on Saturday Evening

July 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fall to the Asheville Tourists, 5-3 on Saturday, July 27. The Tourists improved to 12-16 on the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 18-11. Greensboro outhit Asheville 8-7 as the Tourists had one mishap.

Catcher Shawn Ross led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4 with a home run, a double, one RBI, and one run scored. Outfielder Luke Brown followed close behind as he went 2-4 with one RBI. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Mitch Jebb, P.J. Hilson, Kalae Harrison, and Wyatt Hendrie.

Leading at the dish for the Tourists was infielder Luis Encarnacion as he went 2-4 with two runs scored. Outfielder Oliver Carrillo followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a double, three RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Asheville were also recorded by Garret Guillemette (2) and John Garcia.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher J.P. Massey as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up one hit and two free bases on 2.2 innings of work. Lefthanded pitcher Cy Nielson took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 2-2 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Asheville was righthanded pitcher Derek True as he tallied nine strikeouts and gave up six hits, two earned runs, and one free base on five innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Manuel Urias recorded the win for the Tourists and improved to 2-8 on the season.

The Grasshoppers finish up its home series against the Asheville Tourists tomorrow, Sunday, July 28 at 2:00 p.m. for Family Funday Sunday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, call (336) 268-2255 or visit www.gsohoppers.com.

