Aviators Claim 7-6 Walk-off Win Over Isotopes

August 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Summerlin, NV - With Albuquerque holding a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Aviators plated two, two-out runs tie the game and then Hoy Park connected on a two-out RBI single to give Las Vegas a 7-6 walk-off victory Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes two-game win streak comes to an end. The club is 3-8 when going for their third-straight triumph.

-The walk-off loss is Albuquerque's fifth of the year and first since July 6 at El Paso (Tirso Ornelas RBI single in the 9th). Three of the five walk-offs have come in the ninth inning.

-The Isotopes fall to 10-18 in one-run games and 2-10 on the road. The club has lost three-straight one-run contests. Albuquerque's last one-run win on the road came on June 21 at Oklahoma City (4-3).

-Albuquerque hitters struck out 16 times on the night, tying the season-high set on three previous occasions (last: June 22 at Oklahoma City). All four 16 punchout games have come on the road.

-The Isotopes scored two runs in the opening frame, bringing their season total to 77, the fourth-most in all of Minor League Baseball (most: 92, Norfolk).

-With two homers tonight, Albuquerque has belted multiple dingers in three-straight games for the third time in 2024 (last: June 15-18). The 13 homers are the most in a three-game span this year.

-Las Vegas' Armando Alvarez belted a leadoff homer for the Aviators, the fourth allowed by the Isotopes this year (last: Round Rock's Ezequiel Duran, July 24).

-Alvarez and Darell Hernaiz tallied back-to-back homers in the first inning, the fourth time an opposing club has completed the feat (last: El Paso's Tirso Ornelas and Eguy Rosario July 7).

-In his fourth rehab game, Jordan Beck went 0-for-5 with two punchouts. Over his four games on his rehab stint, he is 4-for-16 with a homer, two RBI, two walks and five punchouts.

-Grant Lavigne went 2-for-3 with a walk for his 17th multi-hit game of 2024 and second-straight. Has multiple hits in two-straight for the first time in 2024. Has a four-game hit streak (8x13) with two triples, two homers and eight RBI.

-Elehuris Montero recorded two hits and his seventh homer of the year for his 14th multi-hit game of the season, fourth-straight and his eighth in his last nine contests. Homered in three-straight games for the first time since Sept. 28-30, 2023 with Colorado.

-Willie MacIver mashed his 13th dinger of the year, a three-run shot. He is two shy of tying his career mark for homers in a season (15, 2021 and 2022). Tallied first homer since July 14 vs. Tacoma. Had five homers in July. It was his 11th multi-RBI game and third three RBI contest.

-Greg Jones drew a walk and stole his 25th bag of the year in 26 attempts.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators meet for game three tomorrow at 8:05 pm MT from Las Vegas Ballpark. Albuquerque is expected to send Josh Rogers to the hill while Las Vegas has not announced a starter.

