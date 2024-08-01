Ryan Gusto Named Astros Upper-Level Minor League Pitcher for July

August 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys RHP Ryan Gusto has been named the Houston Astros Upper-Level Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July, the Astros announced on Thursday. Highlights of Gusto's month can be found here.

In July, Gusto made five starts and went 3-1 with a 1.15 ERA, allowing five runs, four earned, in 31.1 innings pitched with just seven walks and 29 strikeouts. Gusto held opponents to a .168 batting average against while registering a 0.80 WHIP.

Among all Astros' Minor League pitchers, Gusto led the organization in innings pitched and wins in the month, was second in batting average and WHIP among qualified pitchers behind Astros Lower-Level Minor League Pitcher Anderson Brito and was third in ERA, trailing only Jose Serrano and Luis Aguilar of the Dominican Summer League Astros.

Across his five starts, Gusto did not allow more than two runs in any outing and turned in four quality starts. The 25-year-old pitched into the seventh inning on three occasions, going 6.1 innings on July 11 against Las Vegas, 6.2 innings on July 30 at Round Rock and completed 7.0 innings on July 24 versus Sacramento. He didn't allow more than four hits in any outing and issued multiple walks in just two starts.

Selected in the 11th Round of the 2019 Draft by the Astros out of Florida Southwestern State Junior College, Gusto is 5-2 with a 4.18 ERA this year with Sugar Land in 20 appearances, 18 starts, throwing 94.2 innings while recording 92 strikeouts. Since June 6, Gusto is 5-1 with a 1.33 ERA in nine starts, giving up just eight earned runs over 54.1 frames of work, the fifth-lowest ERA among qualified pitchers in Minor League Baseball in that time frame. Gusto is the second Space Cowboys pitcher to be selected as the Astros Upper-Level Minor League Pitcher of the Month this year, joining RHP Logan VanWey, who earned the honor for May.

