Round Rock Earns 5-2 Win Over Sugar Land on Thursday Night

August 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (15-14 | 52-51) claimed its first win of the series over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-12 | 66-38) as they won 5-2 at Dell Diamond on Thursday night.

Round Rock reliever LHP Blake Taylor (4-1, 4.46) earned the win with 2.1 shutout innings that saw two hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Sugar Land starter LHP Colton Gordon (5-1, 4.99) was tagged with the loss after his 4.2 innings on the mound included two runs, six hits, two walks and four punchouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Space Cowboys put one run on the board in the first inning when SS Jesús Bastidas made it to second base on an error, moved to third on a passed ball, then scored on a sacrifice fly from 3B Shay Whitcomb.

Express 1B Blaine Crim tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning as he knocked a double that scored 2B Justin Foscue, who had hit a leadoff single.

Foscue put Round Rock ahead 2-1 with a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Three runs in the sixth extended the Express lead to 5-1. Three consecutive walks loaded the bases with one out before a sacrifice fly from Foscue scored 3B Jonathan Ornelas and a single off the bat of LF Dustin Harris sent SS Jax Biggers and CF Kellen Strahm home.

Sugar Land added one more run in the top of the ninth inning. 1B Zach Dezenzo knocked a leadoff single then found second and third base on defensive indifference before scoring on a single from CF Cooper Hummel. Round Rock RHP Kyle Barraclough retired the final two batters of the inning to seal a 5-2 victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim finished the night 2-for-4 with one double and one RBI. Crim has reached base in 25 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. He also has a hit in 22 of his last 25 games.

E-Train 2B Justin Foscue hit 2-for-2 on Thursday with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and two walks.

LHP Walt Pennington made his Express debut on Thursday night, tossing 1.2 hitless innings out of the bullpen. The lefty walked one runner and struck out two.

Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land return to Dell Diamond for game four of the six-game series on Friday for Hall of Fame Night. Express RHP Jack Leiter (5-4, 3.72) is scheduled to start up against a Space Cowboys pitcher to be determined. First pitch is slated for 7:15 p.m. CT.

Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

#RR#

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.