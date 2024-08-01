OKC Edges Chihuahuas, 7-6

August 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-6 in 10 innings Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

The Chihuahuas trailed 4-0 and 6-3 before coming back and eventually tying the game on Tirso Ornelas' solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ornelas went 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs and he batted .419 with a .463 on-base percentage in 22 July games. El Paso right fielder Eguy Rosario went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and fell a triple shy of a cycle.

El Paso is now 1-4 in extra-inning games. Four of El Paso's five extra-inning games have come in the last 12 games. Oklahoma City advanced to 4-3 in extra innings. Tommy Nance and Sean Reynolds both pitched scoreless relief outings Wednesday.

Box Score: Gameday: Baseball Club 7, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (07/31/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: Oklahoma City (12-17), El Paso (10-19)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Walker Buehler (0-3, 4.94) vs. El Paso RHP Nabil Crismatt (1-2, 6.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

