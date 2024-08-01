Long Ball Stings Tacoma

August 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (57-47) allowed five home runs to the Salt Lake Bees (52-51), losing Game Two by a score of 10-6 at Cheney Stadium.

As they did yesterday, the Bees got on the board early, scoring three runs in the first. They scored on a two-run home run from Keston Hiura and an RBI double from Jordyn Adams.

Adams pushed a fourth run across in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Adams, but the Rainiers answered. Rhylan Thomas got Tacoma on the board with an RBI single and Ryan Bliss gave them the lead with a grand slam.

The lead didn't last long, as Salt Lake got home runs from Jason Martin and Adams in the fifth to take a 7-5 lead. They added three more runs the next inning, scoring on a double from Hiura and a two-run home run from Martin.

Down to their final out, Luis Urias used an RBI single to score Bliss, but that is all they scored, as Bryan Shaw recorded the final out to earn Salt Lake their 12th straight.

POSTGAME NOTES: Ryan Bliss went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and four runs batted in, clubbing a grand slam in the fourth inning. It marked the second grand slam of the season for Tacoma, with the first coming on May 25 off the bat of Jason Vosler. Tacoma has now lost each of the first two games this series, marking the first time all year they have lost the first two games of a series at home this season. They have lost a home opener just twice, against El Paso on April 23 and Las Vegas on June 18. Seven of Salt Lake's 11 hits went for extra bases, with two doubles and five home runs.

Tacoma and Salt Lake will play Game Three of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

