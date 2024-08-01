Salt Lake Clubs Five Homers Against Tacoma En Route to 12th Straight Win

August 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees slugged their way to a 12th consecutive victory on Wednesday night against the Tacoma Rainiers, taking home the win by a final score of 10-6 on the strength of five home runs at the plate.

For the seventh time during their ongoing streak, the Bees got the day started offensively in the opening frame, jumping out to an early 3-0 lead on a two-run home run by Keston Hiura - his second in as many days and 14th in 21 games with the team - and an RBI double by Jordyn Adams. As it would turn out, this would be the beginning of another fireworks show for Salt Lake, which continued in the top of the fourth when Adams smacked a 2-1 changeup from Casey Lawrence over the wall in right-center field for his sixth home run of the season and second RBI of the night. The good vibes from this hot start would not last for long, however, as Tacoma came roaring back in the bottom half of that inning with an RBI single by Rhylan Thomas and then a grand slam by Ryan Bliss off of José Suarez that would give the Rainiers their first lead of the series.

Now facing a deficit for the first time in a while, the Bees responded almost immediately, tying the game back up in the top of the fifth on a solo homer off the bat of Jason Martin and then taking the lead right after on a two-run opposite field shot by Adams for his second longball of the day. The team would keep its foot on the gas pedal after this as well, putting up three more runs just one frame later on an RBI double by Hiura and another home run by Martin, his second of the night and fourth in the last three games. This marked the fifth dinger of the day for the Bees, and it capped off the scoring for the game in double digits for the second day in a row. This would be all that the Bees bullpen needed to take things to the finish line, with the trio of Amir Garrett, Guillo Zuñiga and Bryan Shaw combining for three innings of one-run ball to finish off the day for Salt Lake.

The catalyst for the Bees on offense Wednesday was once again the top of their order, with the two through five hitters of Hiura, Martin, Charles Leblanc and Adams combining for nine of the team's 11 hits, all seven of its extra-base hits and all 10 of its RBIs. Adams in particular showed out, with the outfielder recording his second four-RBI performance of the year and his first game with three extra-base hits since July 2, 2023, which also took place in Tacoma.

The Bees will now try to match a franchise record by earning their 13th consecutive win on Thursday evening, with the first pitch from Tacoma scheduled to take place at 8:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.