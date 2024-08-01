OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 1, 2024

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (12-17/52-52) at El Paso Chihuahuas (10-19/41-63)

Game #105 of 150/Second Half #30 of 75/Road #54 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Walker Buehler (0-3, 4.94) vs. ELP-RHP Nabil Crismatt (1-2, 6.00)

Thursday, August 1, 2024 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: With a win tonight, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club can take the lead in its six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:35 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park. The series is tied, 1-1, and OKC has won three of its last four games overall and will look to push its record above .500 for the first time since July 20 (48-47).

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club was unable to maintain an early four-run lead but eventually prevailed in 10 innings over the El Paso Chihuahuas, 7-6, Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. For the second straight game, the OKC offense got off to a fast start in the first inning, scoring four runs and hitting three doubles during the rally. El Paso cut the deficit to one run by scoring three runs with two outs in the third inning. Oklahoma City extended the lead in the fifth inning on back-to-back RBI doubles by Alan Trejo and Austin Gauthier to make it 6-3. However, El Paso's Eguy Rosario answered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame. In the seventh inning, Tirso Ornelas evened the score with a solo home run. The game remained 6-6 until the 10th inning, when Gauthier brought in the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice. OKC reliever Jack Dreyer retired all three batters in the bottom of the 10th inning, as El Paso stranded the tying run at third base.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Walker Buehler (0-3) continues his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC. The two-time MLB All-Star has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 15-day Injured List since June 19 with right hip inflammation...He last pitched July 26 with OKC against Tacoma, allowing four runs on eight hits over 4.0 innings with two walks and three strikeouts and was charged with the loss in OKC's 4-1 home defeat. He threw 72 pitches (45 strikes)...Prior to his outing with OKC last week, Buehler last pitched with the Dodgers June 18 in Colorado, allowing seven runs and seven hits, including two homers, with one walk and two strikeouts over 4.0 innings...He has made eight starts with LAD this season, going 1-4 with a 5.84 ERA over 37.0 IP with 31 strikeouts against 10 walks...He also made five rehab starts with OKC earlier this season in March and April as he recovered from Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair in his right elbow that had kept him out of the Dodgers lineup since June 2022...Buehler made 12 starts for the Dodgers in 2022, posting a 6-3 record and 4.02 ERA over 65.0 innings through early June with 17 walks against 58 strikeouts before undergoing Tommy John surgery for the second time...Buehler was named to the 2021 and 2019 National League All-Star teams and helped the Dodgers to their 2020 World Series Championship...Overall, Buehler has compiled a 47-20 record and 3.17 ERA over 675.1 IP with a 1.06 WHIP and .218 opponent average over seven Major League seasons...Buehler was selected by the Dodgers in the first round (24th overall) of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University...Tonight is his first career appearance against the Chihuahuas.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2024: 4-4 2023: 9-9 All-time: 54-46 At ELP: 29-27 Oklahoma City and El Paso are playing their second of three series this season, including their first at Southwest University Park in 2024. All 18 scheduled meetings between the teams are taking place during the second half of the season within a span of 39 games...OKC split a six-game series against the Chihuahuas July 9-14 with OKC winning three of the final four games of the series including a 5-4 walk-off win in 11 innings in the series finale...Ryan Ward led OKC with eight hits while Kody Hoese hit two homers and led with six RBI...OKC and El Paso split their 2023 season series, 9-9, and OKC has won just one season series between the teams since 2015, going 1-2-2 in season series over the last five seasons. OKC's lone series win against the Chihuahuas during the span came during the 2021 season when OKC went 14-9...Each team scored 115 runs in the 2023 season series and the Chihuahuas had a slight, 27-26, edge in homers last season with the teams going 3-3 in OKC and 6-6 in El Paso...The Chihuahuas won the 2022 season series, 14-13, clinching just their second season series win against OKC since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season and their first against OKC since 2018...OKC went 6-6 at Southwest University Park last season and last finished with a winning record in El Paso during the 2021 season going 8-4.

Photo Finishes: Oklahoma City has won three of its last four games, with all three victories coming in the team's final at-bat. In addition to last night's win in 10 innings, OKC collected walk-off wins against Tacoma on Saturday and Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last night with the score tied, 6-6, Austin Gauthier hit into a fielder's choice to bring in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning for a 7-6 OKC lead before reliever Jack Dreyer retired all three El Paso batters he faced in the bottom of the inning, preventing the placed runner from scoring to tie the game...On Sunday, OKC rallied for a second straight walk-off win after entering the bottom of the ninth inning down, 4-2, before scoring three runs with two outs. The night before, the team was trailing, 6-5, in the ninth inning before scoring twice to win. It was the first time OKC notched walk-off wins in consecutive games since April 1-2, 2023, also against Tacoma...Of OKC's last 12 games overall, five have resulted in a team winning in its final at-bat, also including a 5-4 OKC win over El Paso in 11 innings July 14 and Round Rock defeating OKC, 2-1, in 10 innings July 20...With Wednesday's win, OKC improved to 4-3 in extra innings this season and also notched its first win on the road in extras (1-3).

Close Calls: OKC closed out July with its ninth game of the month decided by two runs or less and with its fourth game in the last six games of July decided by two runs or less. Wednesday was also OKC's 52nd game of the season decided by two runs or less, as 50 percent of OKC's games so far this season have been decided by those close margins...OKC went 2-11 in games decided by two runs or less during the month of June, but in July, OKC went 6-3 in those close games and is now 24-28 this season in games decided by two runs or less, including 13-15 in one-run games...OKC's 52 games decided by two runs or fewer are most in the PCL and OKC's 28 losses by one or two runs are most in the league. Sugar Land has played in 51 games decided by two runs or less and has a league-best 30 wins in those contests...With last night's win, OKC improved to 9-15 in one- and two-run games on the road in 2024.

Bye to July: OKC closed out July with a win but finished the month with an 11-12 record overall. After going 9-17 in June, OKC has posted consecutive losing months for the first time since July and August 2021...OKC will look to push its overall record above .500 with a win tonight. OKC's record stood at .500 eight times in July, and is at 52-52 currently, marking the latest into a season OKC has held a .500 since Sept. 6, 2021 (53-53)...Following an 11-2 win in Sugar Land June 11, OKC's record was 37-27 - tied for the team's best record of the season at 10 games above .500. Since then, OKC is 15-25 and with the second-worst record in the PCL during that time and is one of six Triple-A teams with 15 wins or fewer during that stretch...Since June 12, OKC's .247 AVG and 187 runs scored are last in the league, while OKC's 342 hits are third-fewest in the league during the span. On the pitching side, OKC's 5.20 ERA and 230 runs allowed both rank fifth while the team's 361 hits allowed are fourth-fewest out of 10 teams...OKC's .252 AVG in July, 111 runs scored, 199 hits and 21 homers over 23 games are the lowest monthly totals for the team in a full month this season.

Peaks and Valleys: OKC is now 5-6 following the All-Star Break. In the five wins, the team has scored a total of 39 runs with 57 combined hits. But in the five losses, OKC has been held to four runs or less in each game, totaling 11 runs with a combined 46 hits...Last night was the fourth time since the All-Star Break OKC has scored at least seven runs in a game and was the fifth time OKC tallied double-digit hits following the break...OKC batted .268 (11x41) last night after has been being held to seven hits or less in four of the previous five games and batting .214 over the five-game stretch (34x159)...Over the previous five games, OKC tallied just nine extra-base hits, but last night collected five doubles for the team's highest single-game total since May 31 at Albuquerque (six)...OKC went 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position Wednesday after going 6-for-36 (.167) with runners in scoring position over the previous five games and in the 11 games since the All-Star Break, is 23-for-107 (.215)...OKC left nine runners on base last night and OKC's 838 LOB this season are most in the Minors.

Climbing Up the Charts: Drew Avans went 0-for-4 but drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 19 games - the longest active streak among players on OKC's current roster and tied for the third longest active streak in the league. He has 15 hits and 18 walks during the stretch that started July 4. It is the fourth-longest on-base streak of the season by an OKC player and Avans' second-longest as he also reached base in 25 games May 31-July 1 this season...Avans has 103 hits with OKC in 2024 - second-most on the team - and throughout the season has established new Bricktown-era career records for walks (242) and triples (25). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 431 career games and 110 stolen bases, while ranking second in hits (418) and tied for third in doubles (78). Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) is the Bricktown era leader in both games (502) and hits (448)...Avans ranks second in the league with 78 runs scored, second with 61 walks, third with seven triples, fourth with 28 stolen bases and tied for seventh with 103 hits through 93 games...This is the third straight season Avans has surpassed 100 hits with Oklahoma City.

Lip-Synching: Andre Lipcius went 3-for-5 with a double Wednesday for his highest hit total since also tallying three hits June 23 against Albuquerque. He has hit safely in four of his last five games, going 8-for-21 with three multi-hit efforts. He also now has five multi-hit games in his last eight games overall (12x34)...He tied Trey Sweeney for the most hits by an OKC player in July with 25, and overall this season, Lipcius leads OKC with 115 hits over 97 games - third-most in the PCL. His 196 total bases are third in the league, his 67 runs scored are tied for sixth, while his 19 homers and 41 extra-base hits are tied for seventh and his 66 RBI are eighth.

Attack of the Crooked Number: OKC allowed three runs in the third inning last night, marking the third straight game OKC has surrendered an inning of three or more runs, and the team has allowed five separate innings of three-plus runs over the last 20 innings pitched. Opponents have had 20 different innings of three-plus runs over the last 24 games and 15 in the last 19 games. There's been at least one inning with three-plus runs in 10 of the last 19 games (2-8) and at least one big inning in 13 of the last 24 games (3-10).

Around the Horn: Austin Gauthier tied his season high with three RBI last night, including the eventual game-winning RBI in the 10th inning. He also picked up a RBI double and a bases-loaded walk earlier in the game...Alan Trejo had three hits, going 3-for-5 with a RBI double. Since July 20, Trejo is batting .343, going 12-for-35...Kody Hoese has hit safely in four straight games after going 2-for-4 last night. He is 6-for-17 during the stretch...OKC seeks back-to-back wins during the same road series since July 2-3 in Las Vegas. The team is just 6-13 over the last 19 road games...The is the ninth time in the last 10 series OKC and their opponent are tied, 1-1, through two games. OKC has gone just 1-7 in Game 3 in that time.

