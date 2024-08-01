OKC Edges Chihuahuas, 7-6

August 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club was unable to maintain an early four-run lead but eventually prevailed in 10 innings over the El Paso Chihuahuas, 7-6, Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. For the second straight game, the OKC offense got off to a fast start in the first inning, scoring four runs and hitting three doubles during the rally. El Paso (10-19/41-63) cut the deficit to one run by scoring three runs with two outs in the third inning. Oklahoma City (12-17/52-52) extended the lead in the fifth inning on back-to-back RBI doubles by Alan Trejo and Austin Gauthier to make it 6-3. However, El Paso's Eguy Rosario answered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame. In the seventh inning, Tirso Ornelas evened the score with a solo home run. The game remained 6-6 until the 10th inning, when Gauthier brought in the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice. OKC reliever Jack Dreyer retired all three batters in the bottom of the 10th inning, as El Paso stranded the tying run at third base.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City has won three of its last four games, with all three victories in the team's final at-bat. In addition to Wednesday's win, OKC collected walk-off wins against Tacoma on Saturday and Sunday.

-OKC improved to 4-3 in extra innings this season and notched its first win on the road in extras, advancing to 1-3.

-Austin Gauthier tied his season high with three RBI, including the eventual game-winning RBI in the 10th inning. He also picked up a RBI double and a bases-loaded walk earlier in the game.

-Andre Lipcius went 3-for-5 with a double. Lipcius has hit safely in four of his last five games, going 8-for-21 with three multi-hit efforts. He also now has five multi-hit games in his last eight games overall.

-Alan Trejo also had three hits, going 3-for-5 with a RBI double. Since July 20, Trejo is batting .343, going 12-for-35.

-Brendon Davis and Kody Hoese each tallied two hits, including a double.

-Drew Avans went 0-for-4 but drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 19 games - the longest among players on the active roster.

-Oklahoma City collected five doubles for the team's highest single-game total since May 31 at Albuquerque (six).

-OKC finished July with an 11-12 record and has recorded consecutive losing months for the first time since July and August 2021.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to gain the advantage in the series in El Paso starting at 7:35 p.m. CT Thursday at Southwest University Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

