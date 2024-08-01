Reno Aces Announce 2025 Home Schedule

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, is excited to announce the 75-game home schedule in 2025 at Greater Nevada Field.

The upcoming season will consist of a six-game series each week, with every Monday off as a universal travel/off-day.

The 2025 campaign begins on Friday, March 28th, with Reno visiting the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, in a three-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark.

However, the Aces' opening home series will be the following week, starting on Tuesday, April 1st, when the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, visit the "Biggest Little City" for a six-game set.

All nine opposing teams in the Pacific Coast League will make at least one trip to Greater Nevada Field during the six-month season.

2025 Reno Aces Home Schedule At-A-Glance:

Tuesday, April 1st: 2025 Home Opener vs. the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Sunday, May 11th: Mother's Day Celebration vs. the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Sunday, June 15th: Father's Day Celebration vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Tuesday, July 4th: Independence Day vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Sunday, September 14th: Final home game of the season vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

2025 Key Series:

One (1) series vs. Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

July 22-26

Two (2) series vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

May 6-11

September 9-14

Two (2) series vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

July 4-6

July 26-31

Two (2) series vs. Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

April 1-6

July 8-13

Reno continues its 2024 home schedule when the team returns to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, August 6th. The Aces will host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a six-game series.

