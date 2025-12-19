Austin FC Transfers Osman Bukari to Widzew Ãâ¦Ãâ¡ódź

Published on December 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club reached an agreement with Polish side Widzew Ã â¡ódź for the transfer of winger Osman Bukari. In exchange, Austin receives a record transfer fee from a Polish Ekstraklasa club.

Additionally, the move gives the Club the option to construct its 2026 roster either via the U-22 Initiative Model (two Designated Player slots, four U-22 Initiative slots and additional General Allocation Money made available) or the Designated Player Model (three Designated Player slots and three U-22 Initiative slots). Click here for further details on MLS roster construction rules.

Bukari joined the Verde & Black in the summer of 2024. He totaled 50 appearances in all competitions during his season-and-a-half in Austin, recording six (6) goals and 10 assists.

Transaction: Austin FC transfers winger Osman Bukari to Widzew Ã â¡ódź in exchange for a Polish Ekstraklasa record fee.

Current Austin FC Roster (24)

Goalkeepers (2): Damian Las, Brad Stuver

Defenders (9): Jon Bell, Guilherme Biro, Mikkel Desler, Mateja Djordjević, Jon Gallagher, Brendan Hines-Ike, Žan Kolmanič, Oleksandr Svatok, Riley Thomas

Midfielders (7): Micah Burton, Nico Dubersarsky, Dani Pereira, Besard Sabovic, Ilie Sánchez, Ervin Torres, Owen Wolff

Forwards/Wingers (6): CJ Fodrey, Jayden Nelson, Jáder Obrian, Robert Taylor, Myrto Uzuni, Brandon Vazquez







Major League Soccer Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.