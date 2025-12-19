Austin FC Transfers Osman Bukari to Widzew Ãâ¦Ãâ¡ódź
Published on December 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club reached an agreement with Polish side Widzew Ã â¡ódź for the transfer of winger Osman Bukari. In exchange, Austin receives a record transfer fee from a Polish Ekstraklasa club.
Additionally, the move gives the Club the option to construct its 2026 roster either via the U-22 Initiative Model (two Designated Player slots, four U-22 Initiative slots and additional General Allocation Money made available) or the Designated Player Model (three Designated Player slots and three U-22 Initiative slots). Click here for further details on MLS roster construction rules.
Bukari joined the Verde & Black in the summer of 2024. He totaled 50 appearances in all competitions during his season-and-a-half in Austin, recording six (6) goals and 10 assists.
Transaction: Austin FC transfers winger Osman Bukari to Widzew Ã â¡ódź in exchange for a Polish Ekstraklasa record fee.
Current Austin FC Roster (24)
Goalkeepers (2): Damian Las, Brad Stuver
Defenders (9): Jon Bell, Guilherme Biro, Mikkel Desler, Mateja Djordjević, Jon Gallagher, Brendan Hines-Ike, Žan Kolmanič, Oleksandr Svatok, Riley Thomas
Midfielders (7): Micah Burton, Nico Dubersarsky, Dani Pereira, Besard Sabovic, Ilie Sánchez, Ervin Torres, Owen Wolff
Forwards/Wingers (6): CJ Fodrey, Jayden Nelson, Jáder Obrian, Robert Taylor, Myrto Uzuni, Brandon Vazquez
