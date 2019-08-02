August 2 Transactions and Game Information

August 2, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Today the Texas Rangers announced the following transactions affecting the Down East Wood Ducks:

+ RHP Tim Brennan reinstated from 7-day IL

- OF Eric Jenkins placed on 7-day IL (retroactive to August 1)

Down East returns home tonight for a three-game series against the Frederick Keys. Right-hander Ofelky Peralta will make the start for Frederick, while the Wood Ducks will counter with righty Tim Brennan (3-0, 1.50). First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. and the pregame show will begin at 7:35 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. The Wood Ducks will be giving away a Kinston Collard Greens t-shirt to the first 1,000 fans. It's also Mother Earth Friday, complete with postgame fireworks presented by WNCT. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: Noah Zavolas fired six scoreless innings and the Mudcats offense exploded for five runs in the seventh inning as the Wood Ducks were shut out for just the sixth time this season, 7-0. Sam Huff doubled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 19 consecutive games, while Sherten Apostel tallied a two-hit game. John King suffered the loss, giving up one run on seven hits in four innings of work.

NO RUNS FOR YOU!: The Wood Ducks 1-0 win over the Mudcats, last Thursday, was their 17th shutout win of the season, and sixth 1-0 victory. Down East boasts a 2.67 team ERA this season which leads all of Minor League Baseball, while their 17 shutouts are second only to the Montgomery Biscuits of the Southern League. Since team ERA records began being kept in 2005, no MiLB team has finished a season with an ERA below 2.65.

STRIKING FIRST: The Wood Ducks have outscored opponents 66-30 in first innings this season, and have struck first in 69 of their 110 games this season, going 56-13 (.812) when scoring first on the year. Down East has also scored first in eight of their last ten contests.

SUPER SAM: Sam Huff has now hit safely in 19 straight games going 23-64 (.359), with four home runs, 7 RBI, 9 walks, 20 strikeouts dating back to July 9. Huff now trails only Wilbis Santiago (LYN) who has hit safely in each of his last 20 games to lead the league this season.

TERRY ON A TEAR: Curtis Terry hit his sixth home run for the Woodies Wednesday against Carolina, and has now hit safely in 31 of his last 35 games, including 13 multi-hit games. He is now sporting a .963 OPS since joining Down East, June 21. Within that stretch was a 12-game hit streak (19-44, .432) which came to an end last Saturday, Terry now has 21 home runs on the season combined with his time in Hickory.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: JP Martinez doubled against the Mudcats, Thurs-day, to give him 9 doubles in his last 20 games. Over that stretch he has gone 18-for-65 (.277) with 12 RBI.

MAGNIFICENT MENDEZ: Sal Mendez has been excellent for the Wood Ducks this season, especially since joining the starting rotation. Mendez leads the Carolina League with a 2.03 ERA, and as a starter that mark is just 1.54. Seven of Mendez' 12 starts have been quality outings, and he has given up just four earned run in 30.2 innings (1.17 ERA) over five starts in July.

ORGANIZATIONAL STRENGTH: It hasn't just been the Wood Ducks who have performed well this season, the Rangers organization as a whole has been among the best

1. TEXAS RANGERS 354-263 .574

2. Tampa Bay Rays 369-283 .566

3. Los Angeles Dodgers 358-286 .568

COLE CRUISING: Cole Uvila struck out a career-high five batters in 2.2 perfect innings in relief, Tuesday against Carolina. This season Uvila boasts a 12.67 K/9 (61 K/43.1 IP), and has struck out three or more batters in 11 of his 27 appearances this season.

CUP OF JOE: Joe Kuzia has been tremendous out of the bullpen for the Wood Ducks since joining the club May 9. He has converted 16 of 17 save opportunities in addition to picking up a trio of wins in relief. Kuzia put together a 19-inning scoreless streak from 5/19-6/26. Overall this season he boasts an ERA of 0.96 and a WHIP of 1.10. Kuzia now ranks second in the Carolina League in saves, with all 16 coming since May 26. Kuzia has not allowed a run in 21 of his 25 appearances this season.

THE FUTURE IS HERE: Sam Huff clubbed a game-tying home run in the seventh inning of the SiriusXM Futures Game on Sunday to take home MVP honors. Huff becomes the second Ranger all-time to take home the award, joining Joey Gallo (2014). Huff followed it up by hitting a home run his first game back in Myrtle Beach, and clubbed another against Lynchburg, and one more against Winston-Salem two homestands ago. He has hit 25 home run overall on the year.

HOW 'BOUT A ROUND OF APPLAUSE: The 3,250 fans at Grainger Stadium last Wednesday mark the most at a game this season, and third most in Wood Ducks history. Down East had a record 4,217 at the inaugural game, April 10, 2017, and drew 3,491 July 3, 2018.

A HALF FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS: The Down East Wood Ducks became just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish a half with a winning percentage of .700 or better, while their 50 wins are the second most in any half in league history:

1. 1980 Peninsula (1st) 51-19 .729

2. 2019 DOWN EAST (1st) 50-20 .714

T3. 1982 Peninsula (2nd) 49-20 .710

T3. 1983 Lynchburg (1st) 49-20 .710

5. 1994 Wilmington (1st) 48-20 .706

6. 1980 Peninsula (2nd) 49-21 .700

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Pedro Payano made his Major League debut for the Rangers, June 6, becoming the eighth Wood Ducks to make it to The Show. Payano delivered a scoreless sixth inning against the Twins. He joins Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, C.D. Pelham, and Brett Martin, Joe Palumbo, Pete Fairbanks, and Locke St. John. Down East has also had a player go from Adv.-A to the majors in one year in each of the three seasons (Rodriguez-'17, Pelham-'18, Fairbanks-'19).

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.