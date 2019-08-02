Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 2 vs. Carolina)

August 2, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





Looking to stay in the hunt for the Carolina League playoffs, the Dash now kick off a three-game set against Carolina on Friday at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

__________________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (19-21, 57-47) vs. Carolina Mudcats (17-24, 56-54)

RHP Kade McClure (2-2, 2.56 ERA) vs. RHP Christian Taugner (4-7, 5.04 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #105 (Home Game #53)

DASH CLAIM 9-7 SLUGFEST

The Dash racked up nine runs on 14 hits to claim a 9-7 slugfest over the Lynchburg Hillcats in front of 5,972 fans on Thursday night at BB&T Ballpark. Winston-Salem scored six runs on seven hits in the first inning and continued to pile on in the second and third. The offensive onslaught was highlighted by Steele Walker, who went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. It was the third straight multi-hit effort for the White Sox 2018 second-round pick. Meanwhile, Jacob Lindgren earned the win by tossing three hitless frames. The left-hander was dominant, totaling five strikeouts on the night.

VAUGHN PROMOTED TO THE DASH

Infielder Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, earned his first career promotion to High-A Winston-Salem, the White Sox announced on Wednesday. Through two games with the Dash, Vaughn is 2-for-6 with a homer and four RBIs. In his first High-A game on Wednesday morning, Vaughn drilled a three-run shot to left field against the Lynchburg Hillcats. Prior to joining the White Sox system, Vaughn had an incredible career at Cal. As a sophomore in 2018, the first baseman won the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in the United States and the Pac-12 Player of the Year. Vaughn posted a .402/.531/.819 batting line, while hitting 23 home runs and striking out just 18 times. Vaughn is the highest drafted player in Cal history.

FIRST-ROUNDERS IN WINSTON

Since 2014, the Dash have had the White Sox first-round pick (or picks) in five out of the last six years, with the lone exception coming in 2017 when Jake Burger finished out his season with Low-A Kannapolis. Here is the full look over the years:

2014: LHP Carlos Rodon (3rd overall)

2015: RHP Carson Fulmer (8th overall)

2016: C Zack Collins (10th overall) and RHP Zack Burdi (26th overall)

2018: INF Nick Madrigal (4th overall)

2019: INF Andrew Vaughn (3rd overall)

MCCLURE TO START ON FRIDAY

Right-hander Kade McClure will make his 11th start for Winston-Salem on Friday against Carolina. McClure has posted five quality starts over his first 10 outings in the Dash purple. The right-hander was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June after posting a 2.12 ERA over five High-A starts. McClure recorded a stretch of 20.2 scoreless innings that lasted from his High-A debut on June 2 until his June 25th outing against Myrtle Beach. In 10 starts with Low-A Kannapolis before his promotion to Winston-Salem, McClure registered a 3.09 ERA across 55.1 innings of work. McClure is close friends with Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as the two went to Mentor High School together in Ohio.

THE GIVE AND TAKE OFFENSIVELY

The offense has been up and down for Winston-Salem in the second half. Over the first 40 games of the second half, Winston-Salem has scored just 156 runs, equating to 3.9 runs per game. Despite some early offensive struggles to start the second half, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd, .253), on-base percentage (1st, .334) and slugging percentage (2nd, .386). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (75).

NOT MUCH SEPARATION

Outside of three games, the Dash have only played contests where the margin of victory or defeat was less than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 37 games:

One-run games: 5-9

Two-run games: 5-5

Three-run games: 5-3

Four-run games: 3-2

AN ALUMNUS SHINES AT A NEW LEVEL

Luis Robert, who began the season with Winston-Salem, is posting a 1.069 OPS in Triple-A Charlotte. Rated the fifth-best prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, Robert posted a .453/.512/.920 batting line in 19 games for the Dash this year.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.