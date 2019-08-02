INF Luke Reynolds assigned to Myrtle Beach from Low-A South Bend

August 2, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

INF Luke Reynolds has been assigned to Myrtle Beach from Low-A South Bend

INF Tyler Durna has been played on the 7-day Injured List, retroactive to August 1

Reynolds, who played in 55 games with the Pelicans earlier this season, returns to Myrtle Beach after playing 22 games with the Low-A South Bend Cubs. With the Cubs, he hit .260/.360/.390 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs. The 10th-round selection out of Southern Mississippi hit .190/.296/.288 with the Pelicans during his first go-around in Myrtle Beach. As a redshirt junior at Southern Miss, Reynolds was named a Third-Team All-American, hitting .389/.551/.699 over his 62 games before being drafted.

Reynolds will wear No. 8. The Pelicans roster now sits at 24 active members, one under the league-maximum, with six players on the Injured List.

