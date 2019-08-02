OF Tyler Frost placed on the injured list

The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- OF Tyler Frost placed on the injured list (retroactive to 7/31)

- RHP Luis Ledo placed on the injured list

- RHP Wyatt Burns promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis

A 15th-round pick out of Gonzaga University, Frost is second on the team with 11 home runs. Before hitting the injured list, Frost posted a .746 OPS in 91 games played.

A Carolina League All-Star at the halfway point, Ledo is posting a 1.96 ERA in 31 outings. Prior to being placed on the injured list, Ledo was yielding an 0.56 ERA in 11 second-half appearances.

Burns returns to Winston-Salem after spending time with Low-A Kannapolis and Double-A Birmingham. The former star at Samford recorded a 3.38 ERA in nine outings with the Dash earlier this season.

The Dash's current active roster stands at 24 players, one shy of the Carolina League maximum, with seven on the injured list.

